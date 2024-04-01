OMG! Jahnvi Kapoor recalls coming across morphed pictures of herself at the age of 15, lauds Rashmika Mandanna for taking a stand against it

MUMBAI: It was just a couple of months back that deepfake videos of Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt among other celebrated stars left everyone startled. Reacting to the same, the Animal actress had expressed her disappointment and condemned the act.

Also read - Interesting! Janhvi Kapoor and rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya return from New Year holiday with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

On the other hand, in a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor also recalled seeing morphed images of her when she was very young. She remained tight-lipped, as she feared people would think she was hogging attention.

Janhvi Kapoor, who has been very clear about her viewpoints and opinions, recently revealed falling prey to deepfake images when she was a teenager.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, the actress lauded Rashmika Mandanna for speaking up for the wronged and stated that given the context of the place she comes from, she has been a ‘little conscious’ of ‘anything and everything’ she says.

She opines that she has been diffident about her background, as she always believed that there are bigger and tougher things that people have to put up with.

Janhvi went on to admit that in all her life whatever she had to deal with, she would always sweep them under the carpet thinking, ‘It doesn’t really matter.

Look at what people actually go through’ following which she invalidated a lot of her feelings which resulted in her not being vocal enough to express what she wants and what she doesn’t as she didn’t want to seem demanding.

During the conversation, she went on to admit that she wasn’t even aware that she could actually speak against the morphed images. She stated, “I didn’t even know that I had the right to speak about deepfakes or altered images. I didn’t know I could say anything. I applaud Rashmika for standing up.”

Janhvi further recalled seeing morphed images of herself when she was just 15, and thinking that this is a part of the deal of being a public figure. “I thought I can’t complain, because it’ll seem like I want attention,” she said.

Also read -Trolled! From 'Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll' to 'nepotism at its peak'; netizens have mixed reactions to the actress' casting in Ulajh

Janhvi said that she has learned to embrace her origins and to accept the fact that she’s here because she had it easier than most. Nonetheless, she realizes that it is her responsibility towards her late mother Sridevi to make the best of the chances she has been given.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla