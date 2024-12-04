OMG! Jaya Bachchan alleged being fed up with Amitabh Bachchan and Kids, Abhishek and Shweta; Netizens react!

Jaya has acted in numerous films over the years, many of which remain to be cult classics. For those who are unaware, the seasoned actress has wed to Amitabh Bachchan, and the two of them have been blessed with two children, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan.
MUMBAI: Among the most gifted actresses in Indian cinema is Jaya Bachchan. She stands out from the crowd thanks to her amazing acting abilities and honest ideas. Jaya has acted in numerous films over the years, many of which remain to be cult classics. For those who are unaware, the seasoned actress has wed to Amitabh Bachchan, and the two of them have been blessed with two children, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan.

A Reddit user recently posted his thoughts about Jaya Bachchan on the discussion forum. The internet user claimed that the actress appeared to be quite hateful and disgusted by her children, particularly her spouse.

Jaya is quite blunt and doesn't hesitate to criticize her husband, son, or daughter because she despises them all. The user went on to suggest that Amitabh's mental health must have been severely damaged because of how honestly and unfilteredly she expresses her thoughts in public.

Netizens quickly responded to the message when it was published on Reddit, expressing kindness for Jaya Bachchan. Internet users brought up the actress's nervousness and claustrophobic feelings when she is around photographers, and how her kids openly tease her about it. Social media users also noted that Jaya was more well-known than Amitabh at the time of their marriage, but that the latter skillfully brought her down.
 

Amitabh, Jaya, Shweta, and Abhishek were among the Bachchan family members who previously graced Simi Garewal's chat show, Rendezvous With Simi Garewal. Shweta disclosed during the same that Jaya had a bias in favor of Abhishek. Jaya refuted the claim, claiming that her daughter frequently makes similar comments.

Simi then presented a previous video of Jaya and Amitabh in which the actress revealed that Shweta was a challenging child who received a lot of abuse from her mom. Jaya defended herself by claiming that Shweta used to respond to her and that's why she had to slap her.

In 1998, Jaya Bachchan and her husband Amitabh Bachchan made a cameo on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, hosted by Simi Garewal. Simi asked of the connect if Amitabh was similarly romantic in real life since his on-screen romance had everyone in smiles.

Big B quickly answered, "No," but Jaya seized the chance to reveal information about her husband to the country on national television. She disclosed that they have never shared a romantic relationship. According to quotes, she said, "No, not with me. (laughing out loud) I've started trouble."

