OMG! Jaya Bachchan criticizes modern films by taking an indirect dig at bahurani Aishwarya's intimate scenes in 'ADHM'; Says 'Sharam Naam Ki Toh...

MUMBAI: Bollywood's most talented actress is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The diva never passes up the opportunity to enthrall her audience with her astounding acting prowess, divide beauty, sagacity, calm demeanor, and more. The actress is married to Abhishek Bachchan in her private life, and the two of them have a beautiful daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. There had been long-running rumors, for those who were slow to respond, that things were not going well between Aishwarya and her in-laws.

Even though the Bachchan family has never commented on these rumors, they frequently spark discussion for several reasons. In addition, a dispute between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her in-laws was said to have been sparked by Aishwarya's sensual moments with Ranbir Kapoor in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, Jaya Bachchan, the diva's mother-in-law, previously seemed to poke fun at the former when she criticized the private moments in films. Jaya Bachchan showered Bimal Roy with accolades during her presentation at the Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival, praising her for her work.

Jaya Bachchan also stated her displeasure with modern movies, claiming that commerce now dominates the film industry and that audiences are just interested in numbers. The seasoned actress also criticized the sexual scenes in modern films, saying that people have lost their sense of nuance and are no longer ashamed to perform such scenes. Jaya further mentioned how showing love and compassion in public nowadays is considered "smart."

She never publicly discussed Aishwarya or ADHM, but her criticism of explicit movie sequences seemed to be a subtle dig at the same time. Jaya says, "Earlier, filmmakers created art. Today, it’s a business and all about numbers. Everything is thrown at our face. People have forgotten subtlety. Open display of affection is considered smart… sharam naam ki toh cheez hee nahi hai.”

Amitabh Bachchan supposedly praised his bahurani for her role in the same movie, while Jaya Bachchan criticized the sexual sequences in modern movies by seemingly criticizing Aishwarya's role in ADHM. Other reports state that Amitabh mentioned his daughter-in-law and the female character in the current movie during his speech at the 22nd Kolkata International Film Festival. According to reports, the veteran actress claimed that Aishwarya's role as 'Saba' in ADHM had "turned the tables for men."

The news reports concerning Aishwarya's paradise being in jeopardy have made headlines for a while. Amidst all of this, a different news that left everyone perplexed made the rounds in the media. Aishwarya and Abhishek have reportedly been having problems in their marriage for a while, but they have chosen to stay together for Aaradhya, according to a popular news portal's article. According to the article, Aishwarya and her husband and daughter are living apart in Jalsa, and she hasn't spoken to her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan, in years.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis