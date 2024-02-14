OMG! Jaya Prada lands in legal trouble as Rampur court orders her arrest for failing to appear in court for the 7th time

The court has issued 6 non-bailable offenses against the 62 year old MLA and ordered her arrest. The 2019 case against Jaya stated that the actress violated a few codes of conduct after which two legal cases were registered against her.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 17:36
movie_image: 
1

MUMBAI: Earlier Jaya Prada was in trouble as the popular yesteryear actress and former MP Jayaprada was sentenced to six-month imprisonment by the Egmore Court in Chennai. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed on her in connection with a petition filed by the employees of a movie theatre owned by her in Rayapeta, Chennai.

Also Read-EXCLUSIVE! Jayaprada to grace the stage of Superstar Singer 2 on Sony TV

The court has issued 6 non-bailable offenses against the 62 year old MLA and ordered her arrest. The 2019 case against Jaya stated that the actress violated a few codes of conduct after which two legal cases were registered against her. The actress’s team are yet to release an official statement regarding the matter. Despite the court sending her repeated warnings, she has failed to appear before court a total of 7 times. 

Jaya was a popular and top actress of the 70’s and 80’s. She has been part of blockbusters like Sargam, Tohfa, Aaj Ka Arjun and many more.

Also Read-OMG! Jayaprada sentenced to 6 months of imprisonment by Egmore Court

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Spotboye


 

Sharaabi Aaj Ka Arjun Sargam Tohfa Rampur court Jaya Prada Movie News MLA TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 17:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Huma Qureshi begins filming for Mithya 2 in Darjeeling, here is the BTS
MUMBAI: One of the most loved series of all time is Mithya, the series that has great names like Huma Qureshi, Avantika...
OMG! Jaya Prada lands in legal trouble as Rampur court orders her arrest for failing to appear in court for the 7th time
MUMBAI: Earlier Jaya Prada was in trouble as the popular yesteryear actress and former MP Jayaprada was sentenced to...
EXCLUSIVE! I feel fortunate to be associated Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the set is like a second home to me: Niyati Joshi
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television. Starring Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii...
Trolled! Netizens trolls actress Zareen Khan addressing as 'Besharam' for her dressing in this new video
MUMBAI : Actress Zareen Khan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actress we have in industry, over the time...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan set to give his fans a Valentine’s Day surprise, Netizens wonder if Dunki is releasing on OTT
MUMBAI : After a super duper 2023 with films like Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki released on 21st December...
Madhubala birth Anniversary: Must Read! 7 lesser known facts about the Beautiful actress
MUMBAI : Madhubala was the epitome of beauty and class. Born on 14th February 1933, MAdhubala in Delhi. She is also...
Recent Stories
1
OMG! Jaya Prada lands in legal trouble as Rampur court orders her arrest for failing to appear in court for the 7th time
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Besharam
Trolled! Netizens trolls actress Zareen Khan addressing as 'Besharam' for her dressing in this new video
Madhubala
Madhubala birth Anniversary: Must Read! 7 lesser known facts about the Beautiful actress
Rakul Preet Singh
Wow! Rakul Preet Singh seen at Jackky Bhagnani’s residence before the wedding, The video went viral
hrithik roshan
OMG! Hrithik Roshan has an unfortunate experience and talks about what strength means to him, “I believe true strength is being relaxed”
Jacqueline
Controversy! Jacqueline Fernandez WITHDRAWS plea against Conman Sukesh soon after alleging 'Harassment’
Rakul
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Whoa! The couple’s Goan wedding venue have rooms starting at Rs 20,000