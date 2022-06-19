OMG! This journalist had accused Aamir Khan of abandoning their love child

MUMBAI: Over the years, Aamir Khan has been mired in controversies, be it for his unfiltered interviews or his fights with co-stars. But one controversy that rocked the industry was when Aamir was accused of abandoning his love child with his alleged live-in partner Jessica Hines, a British journalist. Back in the day, a leading magazine had published an article that claimed Aamir was in a living relationship with Jessica. As per reports, the two met and fell in love while he was shooting for Ghulam and she was in India to work on an autobiography on megastar Amitabh Bachchan titled ‘The Big B: Bollywood, Bachchan and Me’.

In 2005, Stardust wrote the piece. According to the same reports, while Aamir Khan and Jessica Hines were in a live-in relationship, they even had a son which Aamir refused to own. He then asked Jessica to abort the child or end their relationship.

Leaving Aamir Khan after the incident, Jessica Hines gave birth to their child in 2003 and named him Jaan. Later, she accused writer Sonali Jaffar of interfering with her privacy. However, she later released a statement saying that whatever she has written it’s the truth. She even said even if Aamir wants to deny or do a DNA test, then he can do anything. However, the actor never spoke or issued any statement anything related to this.

In 2007, Jessica married a London businessman named William Talbot. Talking about him and how he took care of Jaan, she had said, “When I was in India for a long while working on my Amitabh Bachchan book, William took care of Jaan. He is very supportive and protective of my son. He is a happy kid, he has a daddy now in William, so why should he ask about anybody else.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. The film which is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in the late ‘80s and divorced her in 2002. In 2005, he got married to Kiran Rao. In 2021, the two announced separation.

Aamir has a son named Junaid and a daughter named Ira with Reena. He has a son named Azad with his second wife Kiran.

