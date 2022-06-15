Shocking! Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani get trolled for their metro video; netizens say, 'poor celebrities; they even do not know how to use the ticket and pass through the gate'

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo, which has Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli, has been the talk of the town ever since the it was in the making. Now, the trailer is getting a great response from fans all over social media.

The cast of the movie is busy promoting the upcoming project. Recently, we have seen Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan taking the metro in Mumbai to beat the traffic. Their videos and pictures are all over social media.

No doubt fans are praising the simplicity of the superstars, but a few people have started trolling them.

Check out the comment coming from the side of netizens

As we can see in the video, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan were helped by some other person to place the ticket and go through the gate. Netizens are saying they don't know how to travel in the metro like a normal, middle-class person. Others are complaining that because of the celebrities in the metro, the place is overcrowded for the general public. Many people are commenting on the movie and saying that another flop is loading from Bollywood.

What are your views on this videos and pictures of team Jugjugg Jeeyo and these comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

