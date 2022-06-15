Shocking! Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani get trolled for their metro video; netizens say, 'poor celebrities; they even do not know how to use the ticket and pass through the gate'

Recently, we have seen Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor taking the metro in Mumbai. Their pictures and videos are getting some unhealthy comments on social media.

 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 17:24
movie_image: 
Varun-kiara1

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo, which has Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli, has been the talk of the town ever since the it was in the making. Now, the trailer is getting a great response from fans all over social media.

The cast of the movie is busy promoting the upcoming project. Recently, we have seen Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan taking the metro in Mumbai to beat the traffic. Their videos and pictures are all over social media.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 

No doubt fans are praising the simplicity of the superstars, but a few people have started trolling them.

Also read CUTENESS OVERLOAD! Natasa Stankovic clearing this CONFUSION of her son Agastya in this video is UNMISSABLE

Check out the comment coming from the side of netizens

As we can see in the video, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan were helped by some other person to place the ticket and go through the gate. Netizens are saying they don't know how to travel in the metro like a normal, middle-class person. Others are complaining that because of the celebrities in the metro, the place is overcrowded for the general public. Many people are commenting on the movie and saying that another flop is loading from Bollywood.

What are your views on this videos and pictures of team Jugjugg Jeeyo and these comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read Interesting! This is what happened when Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was forced to join a dating site

JUGJUGG JEEYO Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani Neetu Kapoor Anil Kapoor Dharma Production Karan Johar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 06/15/2022 - 17:24

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
LOVELY! Meet cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s in-house makeup artist
MUMBAI: Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah has a huge fan following. One of the best pacers, he is also popular on Instagram...
Love is in the air! Tanvi Dogra aka Neeti has fallen for Rajeev aka Ankur Verma in Parineetii
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Parineetii went on floors from the 14th of...
Sab Satrangi: Impossible! Shweta on her way of becoming an ideal wife, faces another challenge
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s, Sab Satrangi is working its magic around. It has managed to gain a large fan-base and continues to...
EXCLUSIVE! Donny Kapoor JOINS the cast of Netflix's next titled Super Supreet
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.  While every day, our diligent scribes are...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Broken! Rudraksh lashes out at Preesha for doing the same mistake again
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Exclusive! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Aman Yatan Verma roped in for Scam 2003: The Telgi Story
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Recent Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors fame Kaushik Chakravorty to be seen in Siddharth Roy Kapur's film Bas Karo Aunt
EXCLUSIVE! Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors fame Kaushik Chakravorty to be seen in Siddharth Roy Kapur's film Bas Karo Aunty
Latest Video