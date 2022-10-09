OMG! Kangana Ranaut gets brutally trolled for her negative comments on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra

Netizens lash out at Kangana Ranaut as she took a dig at Brahmastra and said that Rs.600 crore will be burnt to ashes and claimed that the movie was earlier titled Jalaluddin Rumi but the title was changed to Shiva because of the success of Baahubali

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 19:58
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has received mixed reviews from critics, audience reaction has been quite good, and the movie has taken a bumper opening at the box office. However, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at the film’s budget and said that Rs.600 crore will be burnt to ashes and claimed that the movie was earlier titled Jalaluddin Rumi but the title was changed to Shiva because of the success of Baahubali and this did not go well with the netizens who lashed out at the actress.

Angry netizens have trolled Kangana on social media for her statements and also took a dig at her on the collection of her movies.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra has taken a bumper opening at the box office, and the film has collected Rs. 75 crore gross worldwide on day one which is excellent. It is expected that the movie will show a jump at the box office in the upcoming days.

Talking about Kangana, the actress has Tejas and Emergency lined up. Tejas was supposed to release in October this year, but reportedly it has been postponed, Emergency is currently in production.


