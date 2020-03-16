OMG! Kangana Ranaut was once called ‘Hypocrite’ and the reason will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut who was last seen in Dhaakad is currently busy with her directorial ventures Tiku Weds Sheru and Emergency

MUMBAI : Kangana Ranaut is one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood. Quite often the actress surfaces headlines for her strong remarks on various topics. Back in 2016, she had publicly condemned Salman Khan 'rape analogy' made during a media interaction for Sultan. However, Kangana found it quite funny when Jim Sarbh joked about rape at the sidelines of Cannes 2018.

In the viral video, Kangana and Jim were seen standing beside each other while interacting with other guests at a party. Jim was then heard cracking a joke, "I'd rather be raped by 12 prostitutes than touch alcohol and the Punjabi says 'Me too, I didn't know that was an option'." His joked left everyone in laughter including Kangana.

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens were appalled by the insensitivity of both actor towards a henious crime such as rape. They expressed their disappointment with Kangana who wasn't bothered by Jim's rape joke. People termed her as a 'hypocrite' and blasted her along with Jim for normalising such jokes in public.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad which failed to leave a mark at the Box Office. However, she is currently working on her directorial venture ‘Emergency’, a biopic based on former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from this she has ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, her another directorial venture featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

