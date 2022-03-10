OMG! Kareena Kapoor Khan gets panicked as a fan tries to hold the actress for a SELFIE, See video

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. She was accompanied by her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan and his nanny. However, what caught the attention was Kareena looked scared for a moment as a fan was about to put his arm across her shoulder for a selfie picture.

Also Read:Amazing! Kareena Kapoor has a classic reply for the paps who express concern over Jehangir Ali Khan’s grumpy face on camera

Kareena was walking towards the entry gate when her group of fans surrounded her to click pictures. The actress looked scared for a moment as a fan was about to put his arm across her shoulder for a selfie picture. But the stranger was stopped by Kareena's bodyguard. Kareena did not lose her calm and was seen holding her patience.

Users filled the comments section with negative messages and were seen supporting her. One user, “This is not right, fans should know how to behave.” While, another commented saying, “Very bad fans should not forget their limits.” Another user said, “People have gone Mad or what? Have some decency.”

Also Read: Oops! Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan get trolled for being ignorant towards media after watching Brahmastra

On the work front, Kareena left for London to shoot for her next film which will be directed by Hansal Mehta. The film will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor. Kareena was last seen in a film co-starring Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Credit: BollywoodLife