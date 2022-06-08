OMG! Kartik Aaryan avoids shutterbugs on being asked ‘CHEESE Pasand Hai Kya’, scroll down to know more

After the grand success of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has started preparing for his upcoming project Satyaprem Ki Katha and has Shehzada in pipeline

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 11:38
movie_image: 
Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who is currently basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was recently spotted in the city. However, Kartik looked totally disinterested when paparazzi tried to pull his leg by asking him if he likes 'cheese' or not.

"Cheese pasand hai ya nahi aapko?" asked the shutterbugs and gave them an awkward smile and decided not to answer the question.

Also Read: WOW! Kartik Aaryan begins prep for Satyaprem Ki Katha; check out this BTS

As the video went online, netizens quipped that both his exes like cheese. However, many people were unhappy with the way Kartik was asked about cheese. They requested the photographers to leave him alone.

 

 

Meanwhile Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor referred the Liger actor as 'Cheese' while expressing their wish to date him and addressed Kartik Aaryan in riddles when they talked about their exes.

Kartik and Sara were runored to be dating each other while filming Love Aaj Kal and later, Kartik who was supposed to share screen with Janhvi in Dostana 2 had an ugly fallout and decided to end their friendship.

Also Read: Trolls! Netizens disappointed with Sara Ali Khan’s ramp walk, compare her with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, see reactions

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen entertaining the audience in Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Freddy. While Janhvi Kapoor starrer The Goodluck Jerry has already started streaming online and Sara Ali Khan will next be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar untitled next and Gaslight in the pipeline opposite Vikrant Massey.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Kartik Aaryan Sara Ali Khan Karan Johar Koffee With Karan 12 Janhvi Kapoor Shehzada Satyaprem Ki Katha
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 11:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Watch! Bhagyalakshmi co-stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare’s CUTE ice-cream fight is unmissable
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most-loved television shows, and its actors, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti...
OH NO! This Quantico actress severely burned in car crash
MUMBAI : Anne Heche, known for her performance in Six Days Seven Nights, has been hospitalised and is in critical...
EXCLUSIVE! Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein to air it's last episode on THIS date
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's show Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The viewers...
Shocking! Karan Johar gets massively trolled for the clothes he wears netizens compare him to Elton John and call him a Joker
MUMBAI:These days he is making headlines as he has begun his talk show “Koffee With Karan” where many celebrities come...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Kya Baat Hai! Virat left with no choice, delivers the baby by himself
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
SURPRISING! Yuvan and Banni aka Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta are ADDICTED to this one thing on the sets of Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI:Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most watched shows on small...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Karan Johar gets massively trolled for the clothes he wears netizens compare him to Elton John and call him a Joker
Shocking! Karan Johar gets massively trolled for the clothes he wears netizens compare him to Elton John and call him a Joker
Latest Video