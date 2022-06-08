OMG! Kartik Aaryan avoids shutterbugs on being asked ‘CHEESE Pasand Hai Kya’, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who is currently basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was recently spotted in the city. However, Kartik looked totally disinterested when paparazzi tried to pull his leg by asking him if he likes 'cheese' or not.

"Cheese pasand hai ya nahi aapko?" asked the shutterbugs and gave them an awkward smile and decided not to answer the question.

As the video went online, netizens quipped that both his exes like cheese. However, many people were unhappy with the way Kartik was asked about cheese. They requested the photographers to leave him alone.

Meanwhile Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor referred the Liger actor as 'Cheese' while expressing their wish to date him and addressed Kartik Aaryan in riddles when they talked about their exes.

Kartik and Sara were runored to be dating each other while filming Love Aaj Kal and later, Kartik who was supposed to share screen with Janhvi in Dostana 2 had an ugly fallout and decided to end their friendship.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen entertaining the audience in Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Freddy. While Janhvi Kapoor starrer The Goodluck Jerry has already started streaming online and Sara Ali Khan will next be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar untitled next and Gaslight in the pipeline opposite Vikrant Massey.

