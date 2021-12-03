OMG! Krushna Abhishek Reveals Details about the Vicky- Katrina Wedding confirms the news!

MUMBAI: More updates about the Much-awaited Wedding! According to reports, Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are getting married on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. It is reported that the wedding festivities will last a few days, which will include Haldi, Mehendi, and sangeet.

Although neither the bride nor the groom confirmed the news, an IANS report on December 2 claimed that Sawai Madhopur's district administration issued an order on Thursday calling for a meeting at 10.15 am on Friday to discuss law and order arrangements and crowd control measures in the aftermath of Vicky and Katrina's high-profile wedding.

According to the report, the order issued by Additional District Collector Suraj Singh Negi stated that the meeting will be chaired by the District Collector, and will be attended by the Superintendent of Police, representatives of the hotel, forest rangers, and other officials.

Finally, Krushna Abhishek, the actor-comedian who is Vicky's neighbor confirms the wedding.

In an interview with a TV channel, ABP News, while wishing Katrina all the best, when asked if wedding preps were on at full swing at Vicky's residence or not, Krushna Abhishek said, "Haan shaadi ki tyaariyaan chal rahi hai unki lekin bahut andar andar chal rahi hai. Abhi take bahar nahi ayi hai."

He continues to say how the two look good together and have wonderful personalities.

Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check in on December 6 and depart on December 11.

Meanwhile, an IANS report quoting sources stated that guests attending the much-hyped wedding between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shall be given secret codes to keep the marriage ceremony completely confidential. The guests will be allowed entry into the wedding venue on the basis of the secret codes provided to them.

The hotel has not given out the names of all guests, as it will keep the identities of the special guests confidential. Guests are provided with a variety of services, including room service, security, etc., based on these codes.

Six different vendors will handle the wedding preparations, including flowers, decoration, security, transportation, and food. For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests.

The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day. A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

But everything is speculation until the pictures come out!

