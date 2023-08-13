OMG! Madhubala tragically passed away due to a hole in her heart, a condition similar to what Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi was born with?

Madhubala

MUMBAI: Iconic actress Madhubala was loved by one and all. Even today she is remembered for her timeless beauty and screen presence. In her short film career she gave many memorable roles  before tragically passing away at the age of 36 following a herat attack. Did you know Madhubala was born with a hole in her heart, a condition called Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD). 

Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi, who was born in November 2022, was also born with two holes in her heart, and had to undergo 2 surgeries when she was 3 months old. Speaking about it the Jism actress said, “For a new mother, when you get to know that... I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I'll not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers who helped me in this journey”

