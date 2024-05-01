OMG! Malaika Arora gives befitting reply to people shaming her for her alleged break-up with Arjun Kapoor

Recently, there have been rumors that the couple might have parted ways and many netizens have been giving her a tough time.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 20:29
MUMBAI: Malaika and Arjun have been one of the hottest couples in tinsel town. They have won hearts with the grace and dignity they have carried in their relationship. Their love filled posts and pictures always grab attention and they make heads turn with every red carpet appearance. Recently, there have been rumors that the couple might have parted ways and many netizens have been giving her a tough time.

Also Read: Finally! Malaika Arora confirms her wedding to Arjun Kapoor soon, says “I think we both are ready for it”

Malaika seems to have given it back to trolls and netizens who are mocking her for her rumored break-up. She shared a cryptic post that read, “I'm not drinking. I'm staying in. I don't want dessert. I'm having an early night. I'm hitting the gym in the morning. These phrases are often met with disappointment or a snarky comment about you being boring or old. Let's stop shaming people for taking care of themselves.”

What do you think of Malla’s post? Do you think it is to shut trolls up? Tell us in the comments below.

As per reports, Malaika and Arjun were on a short break but are back together.

Also Read: Must Read! Arjun Kapoor reacts to pregnancy rumors of Malaika Arora, says “check with us once in a while…”

Earlier, addressing break-up rumors, Malaika had told a news portal, “I don’t want to discuss my personal space as of now, and I am at that stage where I have spoken when I had to speak. I don’t need to clarify anything because whatever has to be said has already been said.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

