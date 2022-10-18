OMG! Netizens notice Ranveer Singh skirting the law as he drives off in an ultra-expensive car; actor brings allegations to rest with proof

MUMBAI: Bollywood's most charismatic star, Ranveer Singh, has been popping up on our screens very often. He is a brilliant actor and has a quirky fashion sense which makes him the centre of attention in every room. He has also been receiving a lot of backlash for his recent nude photoshoot. Recently, he was spotted leaving Mumbai airport in his costly Aston Martin Rapide S, costing a whopping Rs. 3.9 crores. Post this netizens pulled him up for driving with expired insurance.

After this, some people requested Mumbai police to take action, to which they responded promptly saying, “We have informed traffic branch”. One social media user even posted a picture of his insurance, which showed as expired on June 28 2020. Soon after, people started trolling him. One netizen said, “MumbaiPolice Please take strict action on @RanveerOfficial. Insurance Failed car he drove yesterday!!” Another commented, “why do VVIP people get so much convenience?.”

Many fans of the actor came out in his support and hit back at the trollers. Now to clear the air, Ranveer Singh has shared proof of his valid car insurance. This proof was shared by a prominent news website.

The 37-year-old actor owns a huge collection of cars including Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin, Mercedes Maybach S500, and Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d. He had recently played prominent roles in movies like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, 83 and Gully boy. He will next appear in Karan Johar’s directorial comeback ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with actress Alia Bhatt.

