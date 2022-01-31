OMG! Netizens troll Deepika Padukone for wearing short black dress

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the promotions of Gehraiyaan which is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11th February 2022. The film, which is directed by Shakun Batra, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa.

Recently, Deepika’s stylist, Shaleen Nathani, posted a few pictures of the actress on Instagram in which she is seen wearing a short black bodycon one-shoulder dress. Well, Deepika is looking super hot in the picture, but then there are some netizens who have trolled her.

A netizen commented on the post, ‘ye kya pehna hai black polythene’. Another one told Shaleen to style Deepika properly; the comment read, “Style her correctly plzzzz its a request to you.” One more netizen commented, “Why are you making Deepika wear all these tacky outfits - red, black !”

While a few netizens trolled Deepika’s outfit, her fans have loved it. A fan commented, “you are really very beautiful and super sexy!” Another fan wrote, “Super super hawwttt.”

Deepika will also be seen promoting the film on Bigg Boss 15 tonight. The actress was today clicked by paparazzi outside the Bigg Boss set. Check out the video…

Credit: BollywoodLife



