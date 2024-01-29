OMG! Nick Jonas denied entry into Mumbai airport after his Lollapalooza concert, Priyanka Chopra’s husband left stranded in a corner

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry as well as Hollywood. The actress not only married a well-known international celebrity Nick Jonas but is also mum to an adorable little girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick was recently in the city for his first ever performance in India at the Lollapalooza 2024 music festival with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. However he faced some issues while returning back to the US.

Nick and his team were leaving the country in the wee hours on MOnday but were unfortunately denied entry into the airport. Thai caught everyone’s attention. Reportedly due to some missing documents, the singer and husband of Priyanka Chopra was not allowed to enter the airport, but his team quickly jumped into action and took care of things.

While the formalities were being completed, Nick was patiently standing in a corner. Nick and his brothers performed in India for the very first time and the crowd even chanted “jiji jiju” to Nick.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the new season of Citadel and in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

