OMG! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas move out of their $20 million LA home, file lawsuit against seller

MUMBAI : Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry as well as Hollywood. The actress not only married a well-known international celebrity Nick Jonas but is also mum to an adorable little girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress and her singer-actor husband recently moved out of their lavish $20M LA Mansion. The couple called it virtually unlivable and are now in a legal battle with the sellers.

The couple’s LA mansion’s water damage led to a mold infestation and “dangerous from a health perspective to occupy”. Priyanka and Nick bought the luxury home in 2019, which includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, temperature controlled wine cellar, chef’s kitchen, a home theatre, bowling alley, spa and steam shower, gym and a billiards room.

The couple filed a lawsuit against the sellers in May 2023 after the pool and spa started presenting problems. Along with “fostered mold contamination and related issues”, their complaint also included a water leak in the barbecue area on the deck.

Nick and Priyanks’s lawsuit as per page 6 states, “In the alternative, plaintiff should be reimbursed for all costs of repair, plus compensation for the loss of use and other damages caused by defendants’ conduct.” As per the reports, the expenses of repairing the property could be more than $1.5 million, and could go up to $2.5 million (approx Rs 13 to 20 crores).

The couple along with their daughter Malti Marie have shifted to another property till the home is repaired.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the new season of Citadel and in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

