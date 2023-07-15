OMG! Ranbir Kapoor’s fan crosses the line by invading his privacy for a picture, netizens say “Hadd Hai Bhai”

MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. While he had ups and downs in his career, he is the only actor to get two back-to-back hits after the pandemic. He has a huge fan following and lives life king size. He is known to have many prized possessions and he has never shied away from flaunting his riches, and why not? He truly has earned it.

Ranbir has a huge fan following who never fails to give selfies willingly or even interact with them when given a chance. But there are some crazy fans who can cross the line of decency. This is exactly what happened recently when a creepy fan tried to take Ranbir’s pictures without consent in his car at the signal. He kept his smartphone on the actor’s car window to take pictures when the driver asked him to move away. He however continued to try taking pictures from the driver’s side of the open window. One fan wrote, “This is literal harassment” another wrote, “Yaane itne trafic me he is without helmet riding his bike with camera in one hand n with other hand he is managing to ride his scooty..itni bhi kya aag lagi hai photo nikalane ki..n ek baar naa bol dia to itna kya zabardasti kar k pic lene ka...kuch log sach me ajib hote hai” one commented, “Stupid fan”, one worte, “hadd hai bhai” another wrote, “It is Harassment”

Take a look at the crazy behavior of the fan;



On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which will hit the big screens 1st December 2023.

