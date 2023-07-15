OMG! Ranbir Kapoor’s fan crosses the line by invading his privacy for a picture, netizens say “Hadd Hai Bhai”

Ranbir has a huge fan following who never fails to give selfies willingly or even interact with them when given a chance. But there are some crazy fans who can cross the line of decency.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 12:32
movie_image: 
netizens say “Hadd Hai Bhai”

MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. While he had ups and downs in his career, he is the only actor to get two back-to-back hits after the pandemic. He has a huge fan following and lives life king size. He is known to have many prized possessions and he has never shied away from flaunting his riches, and why not? He truly has earned it.

Also Read- Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir has a huge fan following who never fails to give selfies willingly or even interact with them when given a chance. But there are some crazy fans who can cross the line of decency. This is exactly what happened recently when a creepy fan tried to take Ranbir’s pictures without consent in his car at the signal. He kept his smartphone on the actor’s car window to take pictures when the driver asked him to move away. He however continued to try taking pictures from the driver’s side of the open window. One fan wrote, “This is literal harassment” another wrote, “Yaane itne trafic me he is without helmet riding his bike with camera in one hand n with other hand he is managing to ride his scooty..itni bhi kya aag lagi hai photo nikalane ki..n ek baar naa bol dia to itna kya zabardasti kar k pic lene ka...kuch log sach me ajib hote hai” one commented, “Stupid fan”, one worte, “hadd hai bhai” another wrote, “It is Harassment”

Take a look at the crazy behavior of the fan;


Also Read-What! Kareena Kapoor Khan goes against cousin Ranbir Kapoor for this reason

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which will hit the big screens 1st December 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-DNA

Ranbir Kapoor Animal Brahmastra Alia Bhatt Shamshera Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar Rockstar Shiva Raajneeti Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/15/2023 - 12:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shakti Arora aka Ishaan From StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shares His Thoughts On Heartbreak
MUMBAI :StarPlus' show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has gained a loyal audience because of its intriguing and engaging...
Trolled! "Why revealing clothes for healing process", netizens troll Bhumi Pednekar for her fashion choices
MUMBAI: Bhumi Pednekar is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space. Over the time...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Really! When Sumona Chakravarti was offended by Kapil Sharma’s jokes on her lips, “not one soul laughed”
MUMBAI:  The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Arvind Kumar demise: Sad! Co-star Rohitashv Gour says, “He was stressed because of finances”
MUMBAI: Arvind Kumar, who played the role of Chaurasia in SAB TV's popular show 'Lapataganj', left a void in the...
"Shakti Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure get into a fun dance off on the stage of India's Best Dancer 3
MUMBAI :This Sunday, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ puts the...
Anupamaa : OMG! Little Anu will get lost; Anuj and Vanraj finds her in Anupama’s arms
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
1
Trolled! "Why revealing clothes for healing process", netizens troll Bhumi Pednekar for her fashion choices
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
Trolled! "Why revealing clothes for healing process", netizens troll Bhumi Pednekar for her fashion choices
leaked pictures of celebs that confirmed their relationship
WOAH! Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma and more; leaked pictures of celebs that confirmed their relationship
Kartik-Kiara’s film stays stable
Must Read! Mission Impossible 7, SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection: Tom Cruise starrer collects a good amount in three days; Kartik-Kiara’s film stays stable
Bijay Anand
Exclusive! Bijay Anand on still being remembered for Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, “It feels good to have been a part of a silver jubilee film”
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Must Read! From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to female-led Spy Universe film, Alia Bhatt has some of the most interesting projects lined up
Alia Bhatt
Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt in YRF’s Spy Universe, Pathaan vs Tiger not shelved and more