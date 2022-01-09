OMG! Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal had some interesting facts to reveal about their marriage, Read on

MUMBAI: Also read:Ranveer Singh gets massively trolled after winning the best actor award for “83” Netizens say “ Filmfare was unfair as Sidharth Malhotra deserved it for “Shershaah”

We all know that Ranveer-Deepika and Vicky-Katrina are amongst the most adored and talked about B-Town couples. The fans have followed their love stories ever since its advent and look up to the commendable love they hold for their better-halves.

Now, Ranveer Singh had to say something about it during one of the most talked-about events in the Entertainment industry- Filmfare awards. The ceremony was a grand event and saw a complete glam evening, glittering with celebrities.

Reportedly, Ranveer won the Best Actor award for his film ’83 and Vicky Kaushal took home the Best Actor Critics Choice award for his film, Sardar Udham. Apparently, during one of the segments of the show, Ranveer Singh revealed how he was mocked for marrying Deepika Padukone and also mentioned Vicky Kaushal.

Ranveer and Vicky took the stage at the ceremony to entertain the audience and revealed how they were mocked for marrying the divas. He praised Vicky for having a great year and went on to say how they were both mama’s boys, tall, dark and handsome.

He further added, “both of us are living a fairy tales (marrying Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif). People tell us, ‘woh dono humare aukaat se baahar hain.”

In the ceremony, Deepika got to present the award to Ranveer, which only made his moment more special. In a previous interview with a magazine, Vicky Kaushal talked about the great influence that Katrina has had in his life and how he considers himself fortunate for having a life partner in her.

Credits: Koimoi