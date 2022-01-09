OMG! Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal had some interesting facts to reveal about their marriage, Read on

In the ceremony, Deepika got to present the award to Ranveer, which only made his moment more special. In a previous interview with a magazine, Vicky Kaushal talked about the great influence that Katrina has had in his life and how he considers himself fortunate for having a life partner in her.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 23:39
movie_image: 
Vicky

MUMBAI: Also read:Ranveer Singh gets massively trolled after winning the best actor award for “83” Netizens say “ Filmfare was unfair as Sidharth Malhotra deserved it for “Shershaah”

We all know that Ranveer-Deepika and Vicky-Katrina are amongst the most adored and talked about B-Town couples. The fans have followed their love stories ever since its advent and look up to the commendable love they hold for their better-halves.

Now, Ranveer Singh had to say something about it during one of the most talked-about events in the Entertainment industry- Filmfare awards. The ceremony was a grand event and saw a complete glam evening, glittering with celebrities.

Reportedly, Ranveer won the Best Actor award for his film ’83 and Vicky Kaushal took home the Best Actor Critics Choice award for his film, Sardar Udham. Apparently, during one of the segments of the show, Ranveer Singh revealed how he was mocked for marrying Deepika Padukone and also mentioned Vicky Kaushal.

Ranveer and Vicky took the stage at the ceremony to entertain the audience and revealed how they were mocked for marrying the divas. He praised Vicky for having a great year and went on to say how they were both mama’s boys, tall, dark and handsome.

He further added, “both of us are living a fairy tales (marrying Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif). People tell us, ‘woh dono humare aukaat se baahar hain.”

In the ceremony, Deepika got to present the award to Ranveer, which only made his moment more special. In a previous interview with a magazine, Vicky Kaushal talked about the great influence that Katrina has had in his life and how he considers himself fortunate for having a life partner in her.

Also read: Interesting Update! This is what Ranveer Singh had to say during the police interrogation in connection with the Nude Photoshoot

Credits: Koimoi

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Pathaan Sanjay Leela Bhansali Bajirao Mastani Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Filmfare Awards ’83 Sardar Udham Sanju Uri TellyChakkar Bollywood News
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 23:39

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal had some interesting facts to reveal about their marriage, Read on
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Kumkum Bhagya: Friction! Sid and Ranbir come face-to-face
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
WHAT! Kapil Sharma and some other ace celebrities have baffled their fans with the announcement of a new project, Check it out
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Explosive Update! Virat Kohli rents legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s bungalow premises to launch an upscale restaurant
MUMBAI: Also read:...
BREAKING! Sheely is all set to unveil Jasmine's truth in Colors' Udaariyaan
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Sanjog: OMG! Amrita reaches Rakshita’s house to give her the pregnancy news, Rakshita decides to show her something
MUMBAI: Zee tv is known for bringing some absolutely intriguing shows with quite unique and out-of-the-box storylines....
Recent Stories
Vicky
OMG! Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal had some interesting facts to reveal about their marriage, Read on
Latest Video