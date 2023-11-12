OMG! Ronit Roy opens up on selling his cars to pay staff during the COVID-19 pandemic; Says ‘Akshay Kumar, Karan, Amitabh Bachchan sir, not only stayed but without services, they paid’

Ronit's security agency was established with Aamir Khan back in the early 2000s, during the Lagaan era. According to the actor, it now serves "nearly everyone" in the movie industry. However, Ronit's company was unexpectedly hit hard by the pandemic; he claimed it "went through a down."
MUMBAI: Actor Ronit Roy, who also owns a security company, claims that the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult for his company since he had 130 employees and their families to look after. Ronit disclosed that megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Karan Johar were among those who paid the entire price during financial crises even though they received no services.

Ronit's security agency was established with Aamir Khan back in the early 2000s, during the Lagaan era. According to the actor, it now serves "nearly everyone" in the movie industry. However, Ronit's company was unexpectedly hit hard by the pandemic; he claimed it "went through a down." The actor stated, “The few months before that, I hadn’t done much work. I had 130 people on my roster, and they also had their families. We decided to pay everybody’s salary. But there’s only this much salary that you can pay, and I realised there were a lot of useless things lying at home. There were cars that I was not using, I had a Mini Cooper which I would never drive so we let that go. There were also other luxury items that we sold (to pay for the staff). I didn’t do anyone a favour, it was my responsibility.”

In response to the question of which celebrities left his list during the pandemic, Ronit stated, “Everybody stayed, special mentions to Akshay Kumar, Karan, Amitabh Bachchan sir, that they not only stayed but without services, they paid. A lot of relief came from them. Out of 130, they took care of 30, which was a big relief.”

Ronit talked candidly about supporting Aamir and Karan when their fathers passed away during the conversation. He added, “I used to be with Aamir, I was on Lagaan to provide him security. We were friends also, I know how fond that man is of me. Karan is very dear to me, but he will never be as much dear to me as his father (Yash Johar) was. I remember those days when his sets used to get constructed at Film city… He was such a lovely man. In my initial days, I received a lot of warmth from Rishi Kapoor ji, Randhir Kapoor ji, Yash Johar.. there are the people who welcomed me.”

