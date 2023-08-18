OMG! Saiyami Kher recalls when her hand used to be tied up for over 10 hours while shooting Ghoomer, calls it “most exhausting and physically challenging”

Playing the role of Anina was not easy and the actress took us through the challenges she had to face while playing this role.
MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan made his big screen comeback after a gap of five years with the film Ghoomer. He is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry, and joining him is the surprise package Saiyami Kher who plays the role of a paraplegic athlete with finesse. Both their performances have won audiences hearts and even cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar praised the film!

Playing the role of Anina was not easy and the actress took us through the challenges she had to face while playing this role. She said, “This has been the most exhausting and physically challenging film I’ve done. For 10 hours, I used to keep my hand tied up behind me and wore the prosthetic over it. With a tied hand, I would run, field, dive, play, eat, sleep. It was excruciatingly painful and more than the physical, I feel even mentally there was so much that the character goes through. It was emotionally exhausting.”

When asked if even felt like giving up and or had a mental breakdown Saiyami said, “No, I didn’t have that point at all because I was completely committed and very excited every day on the shoot. I didn’t think at all that this is too much. The struggle was there but it was fun as well. I had a fracture in my leg. I had a toenail that came out. I had a lot of injuries but at no point did I feel that it’s too much.”

Ghoomer also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi among others. 

