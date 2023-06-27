OMG! Salman Khan gets a fresh death threat from gangster Goldy Brar, “hum maarenge ji, zaroor maarenge.”

Goldy who is also allegedly the mastermind behind the assasisation of Punjabi singer politician Sidhu Moose Wala has now sent out a fresh threat to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 host.
movie_image: 
hum maarenge ji, zaroor maarenge

MUMBAI :Apart from his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan has been in the news lately for getting death threats. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been threatening to kill Salman Khan. Reportedly, Bishnoi wants to kill Salman because of the 1998 Chinkara poaching case in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. He has demanded an apology from the actor.

Gangster Goldy Brar who earlier sent the Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor death threats through email has now sent out another open threat to the actor. Goldy who is also allegedly the mastermind behind the assasisation of Punjabi singer politician Sidhu Moose Wala has now sent out a fresh threat to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 host. Brar told a news portal, “Hum maarenge ji usko, zaroor maarenge usne Bishnoi samaj ki bezzati kari hai kaale hiran ka shikar kiya hai. Pavitra maante hai kaale hiran ko jaise Hindu Geeta ko pavitra maante hai, Sikh Guru Granth Sahib ko maante hain. Hiran ko maara hai unhone unke ghar pe jaake, Jodhpur mein, toh hum maarenge ji, zaroor maarenge.”

Goldy further said, “Aapko phele bhi keh rahe hain, ye koi Salman Khan ki akele ki baat nahi hai. Jo bhi hamare dushman hum karrahe hain. Kal ko jo hamare bhai hai woh karenge, jo hamara dushman usko hum maarengem woh hamara target hai isme koi do raai nahi hai.”

Lawrence Bishnoi had earlier said, “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him, but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else. There is anger in my mind for him since childhood.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-IndiaTimes

 

 

Salman Khan Lawrence Bishnoi Rocky Bhai Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Pooja Hegde Venkatesh Jagapathi Babu Jassie Gill goldy brar Siddharth Nigam Bhumika Chawla Palak Tiwari Shehnaaz Gill Movie News TellyChakkar
