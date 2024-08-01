OMG! Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse suffers security breach as 2 men from Punjab try to enter

MUMBAI : Salman Khan is among the most admired Indian actors who enjoys a massive fan-following. The actor, in his 35 year film journey has made some of the country's most loved films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and many others.

Also Read-Must read! Salman Khan talks about how he approaches films and chooses scripts, says 'I make movies like a fan'

Now, many know that Salman has a lavish house in Panvel and loves to spend time there with his family. Recently a shocking incident was reported there when two men tried to enter his home, thus breaching security. The men were nabbed and it turns out they were from Punjab.

The men were identified as Ajesh Kumar Gila (23) and Gurusevaksingh Sikh (23), residents of Fazilka district in Punjab,. The two men breached security and jumped over the main fence and some trees in an attempt to make their way in.

The security guards who caught them asked for their names but they not only gave fake names but also presented fake Aadhar cards with photographs. Salman has been given Y+ security due to constant threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Also Read-Woah! Salman Khan finally reacts to the box office numbers of Tiger 3

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Karan Johar’s The Bull and later be seen in Tiger vs Pathaan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Freepressjournal