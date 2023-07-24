OMG! Sara Ali Khan reacts on being told to have filter

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with 'Kedarnath'. After making her acting debut, the actress featured in several Hindi movies. Apart from showcasing her acting prowess, Sara is known for being friendly with the paparazzi.
MUMBAI:  Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with 'Kedarnath'. After making her acting debut, the actress featured in several Hindi movies. Apart from showcasing her acting prowess, Sara is known for being friendly with the paparazzi. The actress recently also opened up about being outspoken in nature. The 'Simmba' actress revealed people have advised her to have a filter.

In an interview with a news portal, Sara Ali Khan opened up about being outspoken in real life. "Honestly, I don't know whether it's good or bad. A lot of people have told me that I should have a filter. But there are some things that you can't help, you know. I work so hard and so sincerely on all my characters that when I get to be Sara, I just want to be unabashed and unfiltered," said Sara.

When asked about how she deals with adulation and hate on social media, the actress added, "I hear everything, but listen to only what’s constructive, if people don’t like my work that’s a problem. So any inputs regarding my work I listen to, but comments made on my personal life and beliefs are always ignored."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has a couple of projects lined up. She will be seen in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. The actress also has Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak'. This project also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

Sara's last theatrical release was 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' by Laxman Utekar. The actress romanced Vicky Kaushal for the first time on the big screen.

