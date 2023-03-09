OMG! Shah Rukh Khan recollects how he started loving Tamil cinema

MUMBAI: The Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara movie Jawan is eagerly anticipated by everyone. This movie is one of the most eagerly awaited of 2023. Since it was first announced, Atlee's film has been making headlines. The Jawan team held a large audio launch ceremony on August 30 in Chennai before the film's release.

Along with Shah Rukh, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, Anirudh, and other actors attended the occasion. Shah Rukh spoke during the event about how he first fell in love with Tamil film and the making of Dil Se.

Shah Rukh Khan attended the Jawan Audio Launch ceremony at Sai Ram Engineering College in Chennai on August 30. King Khan spoke candidly about the making of his movie Dil Se, as well as his love for Tamil cinema, during the occasion.

SRK recalled the moment when he fell in love with Tamil movies and stated, "Quickly I tell you how I started falling in love with Tamil cinema. Very early on I understood that some of the finest cinemas come from Tamil Nadu and I was very lucky to make two friends, one was Mani Ratnam and one was Mr. Santosh Sivan."

The actor talked about the filming of Dil Se, "I came down here and shot Dil Se which was my first experience of a Tamil film and of course (making steps of Chaiyya Chaiyya) 'chal chaiyya chaiyya' then I got to know wonderful Mr. Kamal Haasan and I worked with him, for him in a film called Hey Ram and that was the first and last time I have ever spoken Tamil because I spoke Tamil in that film. And then, the greatest of all became my friend by coming over one night and doing one shot for my film Ravan, the great Rajinikanth."

Shah Rukh also expressed gratitude to the Tamil film industry, saying, "I actually have never attended a function for a film like this in my life. So thank you to all the college kids, boys, and girls who have come from far. Thank you, all the amazing filmmakers and the talented, outstanding film industry of Tamil Nadu, for having me here, I'm humbled, thank you."

Meanwhile, Atlee co-written and directed the action-thriller movie Jawan. The movie is scheduled to premiere on September 7.

