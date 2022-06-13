OMG! Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained by Bengaluru Police for THIS reason, deets inside

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor has featured in Bollywood movies like 'Jazbaa', 'Haseena Parkar' and 'Chehre'

MUMBAI: The Bengaluru Police on Sunday caught Siddhanth Kapoor consuming drugs at a party. Reportedly that the actor was detained during police raid at a rave party in a hotel. The Bengaluru Police confirmed that Siddhant Kapoor was among the six people, allegedly found to have consumed drugs. However, Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor was quoted saying, “I can say only one thing - it’s not possible”.

Also Read:

Must read! Netizens react to a shirtless Ranbir Kapoor

"Siddhanth Kapoor has tested positive for drugs. He has been brought to Ulsoor Police Station," Dr Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP, East division, Bengaluru City was quoted saying.

Siddhant Kapoor has worked as an assistant director on films like 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Chup Chup Ke' and 'Bhool Bhulaiya'. While he has featured in Bollywood movies like 'Jazbaa', 'Haseena Parkar' and 'Chehre'.

In 2020, the Narcotics Control Bureau had called Shraddha Kapoor for questioning in a drugs case that had emerged during the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The actress had reportedly accepted attending Sushant's 'Chhichhore' success party at his Pawana guesthouse but denied all reports of consuming any kinds of drugs.

Also Read:

Finally! Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor to commence shooting for her upcoming ‘Naagin’, deets inside

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau, after he was arrested in a Cruise Drugs Bust case last year. The NCB’s chargesheet in the matter, dismissed the case against Aryan Khan, citing ‘lack of sufficient evidence’.

Latest Video