OMG! Sukesh Chandrashekhar threatens Jacqueline Fernandez, “I will go all out to expose”

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who was last seen with Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu has been under the radar of her alleged involvement in the Rs. 200 Crores money laundering scam, involving con-man Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress has been questioned multiple times about it by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The actress recently filed an application seeking protection from Sukesh who has been intimidating her.

One of Sukesh’s recent letters without naming the actress read, “I never expected this even in my wildest dreams, but I guess "heart" is made to always be shattered or broken.” He further said, “I was shocked frozen as after all that you do, protect, safeguard someone, they turn around, stab you back hard, as they think now that they are safe and act victimized and start blame games, and point saying.”

Sukesh said in a statement, “So, with shattered heart, I have decided not to stay hurt, numb or quiet, one should know truth is very powerful. Now it's time, World needs to know the truth, the reality and now I will go all out to expose anything in accordance to law.”

Sukesh said he is now ready to disclose all unseen evidence and also chats, screenshots, recordings, overseas financial transactions, and investments.

He further said, Even the smallest fact of payments worth few million USD paid for social platform enhancement to compete and race against a very prominent individual colleague of this person also will be brought in open with all the relevant payment invoice paid by me, as in accordance of Indian Evidence Act.”

He said that so far the probe was biased since he was concealing facts to protect her but now he will make all the revelations which will change the course of the case.

