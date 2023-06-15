OMG! Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer reveals a crucial update about the late actor’s death case, says “The CBI Wants To Give his Case A Slow Death

MUMBAI : Sushant Singh Rajput made an impressive debut with Kai Poche and had a bright future ahead in showbiz until it was abruptly cut short in 2020 when he was found dead in his home in Mumbai. The film industry was left in a deep state of shock at the demise of such a young, dashing and promising star that was gone in a flash. The actor’s last film Dil Bechara was a hit and his fans missed him during the release of the film.

Three years after his death, the investigation into his death is still ongoing and no conclusive evidence has been found. The CBI’s earlier reports claimed that the Kedarnath actor’s death might have been a suicide but his family is not convinced. Now, SSR’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has now given an important update on his case. He stated, “The CBI wants to give Sushant’s case a slow death. That is the only update right now.”

Vikas further said, “The family does not have anything. It is all in the hands of the investigating agencies, and Mumbai police have already damaged the case in a way.” Roop Kumar Shah who claimed to be from the medical team who performed the actor’s autopsy said that the actor was murdered. Shekhar Suman and several other celebs requested the CBI to revive the investigation.

SSR’s death has been a point of speculation, public interest and debate.

Credit-Koimoi



