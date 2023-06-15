OMG! Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer reveals a crucial update about the late actor’s death case, says “The CBI Wants To Give his Case A Slow Death

Three years after his death, the investigation into his death is still ongoing and no conclusive evidence has been found.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 16:53
movie_image: 
Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI :  Sushant Singh Rajput made an impressive debut with Kai Poche and had a bright future ahead in showbiz until it was abruptly cut short in 2020 when he was found dead in his home in Mumbai. The film industry was left in a deep state of shock at the demise of such a young, dashing and promising star that was gone in a flash. The actor’s last film Dil Bechara was a hit and his fans missed him during the release of the film.

Also Read-Shocking! “Shushant Singh Rajput spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues”, says filmmaker Apurva Asrani

Three years after his death, the investigation into his death is still ongoing and no conclusive evidence has been found. The CBI’s earlier reports claimed that the Kedarnath actor’s death might have been a suicide but his family is not convinced. Now, SSR’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has now given an important update on his case. He stated, “The CBI wants to give Sushant’s case a slow death. That is the only update right now.”

Vikas further said, “The family does not have anything. It is all in the hands of the investigating agencies, and Mumbai police have already damaged the case in a way.” Roop Kumar Shah who claimed to be from the medical team who performed the actor’s autopsy said that the actor was murdered. Shekhar Suman and several other celebs requested the CBI to revive the investigation. 

SSR’s death has been a point of speculation, public interest and debate. 

Also Read-Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Did you know the actor’s hit ratio was much more than many other actors in the industry?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Koimoi


 

Sushant Singh Rajput Raabta Dil Bechara Drive Kedarnath Chhichhore Shraddha Kapoor Kriti Sanon PK Kai Po Che Sara Ali Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 16:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titli: Bold move! Titli walks out of her wedding despite the family pressure
MUMBAI:StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Audience Verdict: Shocking! Netizens feel that it was a good move for Avika Gor to not be a part of “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” and “Antim” as both movies didn’t fare well at the box – office
MUMBAI :  Avika Gor is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and today she has a massive fan following.She...
Teri Meri Doriyaann:Claiming Rights! Garry leaves no chance to prove his haq on Seerat
MUMBAI :  Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
OMG! Mumbai Police arrest two people as suspects in connection with robbery at Shilpa Shetty’s residence
MUMBAI :  Shilpa Shetty is one of the most well known actresses of the Hindi film industry. She has been part of many...
Interesting! Here’s how Alia Bhatt reacted when paparazzi called her Sita
MUMBAI :  Alia Bhatt currently has two films lined up, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone. Both the...
Exclusive! Criminal Justice 3 actor Jitendra Kumar joins Emraan Hashmi for a ott show
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Recent Stories
Shilpa Shetty
OMG! Mumbai Police arrest two people as suspects in connection with robbery at Shilpa Shetty’s residence
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shilpa Shetty
OMG! Mumbai Police arrest two people as suspects in connection with robbery at Shilpa Shetty’s residence
Alia Bhatt
Interesting! Here’s how Alia Bhatt reacted when paparazzi called her Sita
Sharda Rajan
RIP! Veteran singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar passes away at 86 due to cancer
Tamannaah Bhatia
Whao! Did you know Tamannaah Bhatia’s net worth is 6 times more than boyfriend Vijay Varma’s?
Maniesh Paul
Shocking! Maniesh Paul transformation pictures are getting some trolling comments, netizens are saying "Sarabjit ka naam suna hai?"
Adipurush
Must Read! Before Adipurush releases, here’s a look at movies in which Saif Ali Khan stole the show as a villain and a supporting actor