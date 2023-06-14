Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Did you know the actor’s hit ratio was much more than many other actors in the industry?

Today, it is Sushant Singh Rajput’s third death anniversary. The actor in his career of 7 years starred in 11 films and his hit ratio was quite good.
Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: On 14th June 2020, we got the shocking news that actor Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away. The cause of death was said to be suicide. However, the actor’s death is currently being investigated by the CBI.

Today, it is his third death anniversary and his fans are missing him a lot. Sushant started his career in TV with a supporting role in the TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He rose to fame for his performance as Manav in Pavitra Rishta.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande Jain reveals how she moved on after breaking up with Sushant Singh Rajput and never gave up on love, says, “I was so confident that I am made for this”

Later, he moved his ways towards films and made his debut with Kai Po Che. He was in the Hindi film industry for seven years, and starred in 11 films. From these 11 movies, 2 released on OTT, and in 1 (PK) he had an extended cameo.

So, as a lead, Sushant was seen in eight movies that were released in theatres, Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. From eight movies, only three were flops, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Raabta, and Sonchiriya.

If we look at the hit percentage, then Sushant gave 62.50% of hits in his career which is much more than many actors who were called his contemporaries.

Well, we are sure his fans miss him on the big screen, but he has done some wonderful roles and they can watch his movies on OTT and remember him.

We Miss You Sushant!

Also Read: Shocking! “Shushant Singh Rajput spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues”, says filmmaker Apurva Asrani

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sushant Singh Rajput Kai Po Che Shuddh Desi Romance Detective Byomkesh Bakshy M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Raabta Kedarnath Sonchiriya Chhichhore Movie News TellyChakkar
