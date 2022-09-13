OMG! Taapsee Pannu gets into heated argument with paparazzi and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu recently got into a heated argument with a paparazzi at an award show and the video of the same has now surfaced on social media. It all started after a reporter asked the actress regarding the alleged ‘negative campaign’ against her recent release Dobaaraa. To this, Taapsee counter asked, “Kis film ke against nahi chalaya gaya (Which film did not face it)?"

Also Read:

Finally! Taapsee Pannu opens up on her heated argument with paps during the Dobaaraa promotions

Besides, when the reporter went on to claim that even critics ran a negative campaign against Dobaaraa, Taapse asked him to do his homework. “Ek baar thoda sa homework kar lena question pooch lene se pehle (Please do your homework before asking any question)," she said. “Phir yeh log bolte hai actors ko tameez nahi hai, chillao mat (Then these people say actors have no etiquetes, don’t shout)," Taapsee added.

Furthermore, when the reporter mistakenly addressed Taapsee as ‘sir’, she told him, “sir toh main hoon nahi, pehle gender theek kijiye (I am not sir, please correct my gender)."

Also Read:

Must Read! I really had to switch off my fan girl character in front of Shahrukh Khan: Taapsee Pannu on sharing screen space with Shahrukh Khan

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was recently seen in Dobaaraa which was directed by Anurag Kashyap. She will be next seen in Dunki along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Credit: News 18

