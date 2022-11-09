OMG! Take a look at these Bollywood celebs who were massively trolled for their looks and tagged as Botox Queen

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors are always under the radar due to various reasons. They often get trolled for their style, affairs, break-up, love story, film choices and much more. From Disha Patani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Katrina Kaif and more divas who were bashed for their looks and also called as botox queens.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was brutally trolled for her look at Ponniyin Selvan's trailer. Netizens called out the actress for ageing and botox.

Also Read:

Unbelievable! Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger who is taking internet by storm

Phone Bhoot actress Katrina Kaif was trolled for alleged face-job and netizens called her botox queen. They noticed her swollen face in the picture and trolled her for ruining her face with plastic surgery.

Kiara Advani was trolled and alleged to doing plastic surgery. She gave it back to the trollers who claimed she went under the knife.

Good Luck Jerry actress Janhvi Kapoor faced a lot of criticism for copying Kim Kardashian blatantly and was brutally trolled for getting the cosmetic surgery done. She was tagged as the botox queen by the haters.

Also Read:

Shocking! From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, times when celebs were victims of physical abuses

Ek Villain Returns actress Disha Patani gets surgery and netizens slammed her for lip job.

Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta was accused of doing botox surgery and was trolled for the changed look. Esha gave it back to the trolls in style.

Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy always gets targetted by the netizens who troll her for everything. She often gets picked by the haters for doing plastic surgery. She was even accused of doing nose and lip job and was tagged as the botox queen.

Credit: BollywoodLife