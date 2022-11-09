OMG! Take a look at these Bollywood celebs who were massively trolled for their looks and tagged as Botox Queen

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani to Esha Gupta, Bollywood celebs who were massively trolled for their looks and were called Botox Queen

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 14:00
movie_image: 
OMG! Take a look at these Bollywood celebs who were massively trolled for their looks and tagged as Botox Queen

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors are always under the radar due to various reasons. They often get trolled for their style, affairs, break-up, love story, film choices and much more. From Disha Patani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Katrina Kaif and more divas who were bashed for their looks and also called as botox queens.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was brutally trolled for her look at Ponniyin Selvan's trailer. Netizens called out the actress for ageing and botox.

Also Read:

Unbelievable! Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger who is taking internet by storm


 
Phone Bhoot actress Katrina Kaif was trolled for alleged face-job and netizens called her botox queen. They noticed her swollen face in the picture and trolled her for ruining her face with plastic surgery.

Kiara Advani was trolled and alleged to doing plastic surgery. She gave it back to the trollers who claimed she went under the knife.

Good Luck Jerry actress Janhvi Kapoor faced a lot of criticism for copying Kim Kardashian blatantly and was brutally trolled for getting the cosmetic surgery done. She was tagged as the botox queen by the haters.

Also Read:

Shocking! From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, times when celebs were victims of physical abuses


 
Ek Villain Returns actress Disha Patani gets surgery and netizens slammed her for lip job.

Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta was accused of doing botox surgery and was trolled for the changed look. Esha gave it back to the trolls in style.

Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy always gets targetted by the netizens who troll her for everything. She often gets picked by the haters for doing plastic surgery. She was even accused of doing nose and lip job and was tagged as the botox queen. 

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Katrina Kaif Esha Gupta Kiara Advani Disha Patani Mouni Roy Botox Queens Bollywood movies
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 14:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rasika Dugal: Women-centric content previously was just an act of tokenism
MUMBAI : With women power taking the lead in the digital space with shows such as 'Delhi Crime' and 'Mirzapur', actress...
Action, gore, good acting: 'Vikram Vedha' trailer promises a feast
MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', which stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the titular...
Kapil Sharma asks Sargun if she tosses a coin before selecting projects
MUMBAI: As Sargun Mehta returns to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as a guest, the host gets busy pulling her leg and asking...
EXCLUSIVE! Krushag Ghuge opens up on bagging Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, shares his experience of working with the star cast, says, ''Nakuul sir is extremely sweet and humble"
MUMBAI :  Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most watched and popular drama series on small screens.  The...
Must Read! “The audience is going to connect with the kids as every contestant is so good! Their every song will touch the people’s hearts” - Shankar Mahadevan
MUMBAI : Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most oldest and popular singing reality shows on the small screen.The talent on...
EXCLUSIVE! Raj Premi and Arup Paul to be seen in Dangal TV's upcoming show by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update. We have always been at the forefront of giving you...
Recent Stories
Action, gore, good acting: 'Vikram Vedha' trailer promises a feast
Action, gore, good acting: 'Vikram Vedha' trailer promises a feast
Latest Video