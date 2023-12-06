OMG! Tamannaah Bhatia confirms dating Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma, says “He’s my happy place Read for more!

MUMBAI: 2023 began with news that we might have a new couple in B-Town. We are talking about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. According to reports, a fan spotted them kissing each other during New Year’s Eve in Goa, and a video of the same had also gone viral.

The buzz surrounding this new celebrity couple has been the talk of the town. From co-stars making quips and funny jokes and videos going viral, fans have been waiting intently for the couple to make things official.

ALSO READ: Before Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia was rumored to be dating these men

And the wishes of the fans have been answered. In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Tamnannah Bhatia finally confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma.

There were reports that Tamannaah and Vijay started after they shot together for Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories. And Tamannaah confirmed the same, she mentioned that she and Vijay got along well from the first day of the shoot itself. She also mentioned that she met and got attracted to him while on the set to film the anthology Lust Stories 2.

She further explained that “He is someone I look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down. With high-achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don't have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone. If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who understood that world without me doing anything. He's a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

The rumors about the two of them dating have been going around for a while now and now that Tamannaah has confirmed the news, fans are ecstatic about the same and are waiting for his response.

What are your thoughts about this new IT couple?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Are Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma ready to make their relationship official?