OMG! Throwback to the time Hrithik Roshan almost quit acting after his father Rakesh Roshan became the target of a heinous crime

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest celebrities in the Indian entertainment industry and has given several incredible performances. In 2001, the actor made a breakthrough with his debut film ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai,’ which turned out to be a blockbuster success.

The movie made him a superstar and an instant heartthrob of millions of fans. However, amidst the overwhelming success, tragedy struck Hrithik’s life when his father became the target of a heinous crime.

Despite hailing from a family with a rich legacy in film-making, Hrithik was determined to create his own path without relying on his family’s influence, particularly that of his father, Rakesh Roshan, who is a renowned actor-turned-filmmaker.

As soon as he made his debut, the entire family was really happy for his unprecedented success. But little did he know that his fairytale beginning was about to get overshadowed by a tragedy.

Shortly after the release of ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai,’ Rakesh Roshan was shot at by unknown assailants out of sheer jealousy towards his son’s accomplishment. Although Rakesh survived the attack with relatively minor injuries, the incident deeply affected Hrithik Roshan on an emotional level.

The impact was so profound that he found it difficult to revel in the enjoyment of his debut film’s success and wanted to quit the film industry altogether. During the 2001 Filmfare Awards, the actor recalled the devastating incident and noted how he lost his faith in “goodness” in the world.

However, fate had other plans for Hrithik Roshan, and a turning point arrived that changed his perspective. From then on, his journey in Bollywood witnessed remarkable growth and success.

He showcased acting prowess through diverse roles, proving himself a versatile actor. Films such as ‘Koi Mil Gaya,’ ‘Dhoom 2,’ ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,’ ‘Super 30,’ and ‘Vikram Vedha’ further solidified his position as one of the industry’s finest performers.

Despite experiencing immense grief and thinking of giving up his dreams, he found the strength to overcome the devastating situation and emerge as a superstar in his own right.

It also shows how much he loves his family and believes family comes above everything. Today, as one of Bollywood’s most admired actors, Hrithik Roshan continues to captivate audiences with his stellar performances and magnetic screen presence.

