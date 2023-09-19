OMG! Tinnu Anand reveals how Amitabh Bachchan would get a complex while working with him on a film

Amitabh Bachchan worked with actor-director Tinnu Anand in many movies during the late 1980s and in 1990, he worked with Tinnu’s nephew, Mukul Anand in one of his most praised performances of the decade, Agneepath.
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan worked with actor-director Tinnu Anand in many movies during the late 1980s and in 1990, he worked with Tinnu’s nephew, Mukul Anand in one of his most praised performances of the decade, Agneepath. 

While Tinnu was not directing the film, he was working in it as an actor and in a recent chat with Radio Nasha, he recalled that even Amitabh would get a “complex” when they were working on this film together.

Tinnu explained that when his nephew hired him for the movie, he didn’t give a brief of the role, but instead asked him to abuse as much as he can on screen. 

He recalled, “I asked ‘what is my role?’ He said, ‘Koi language hai hi nahi aapki. Aap sirf gaaliyan dete rahiye (You don’t have a language. You just keep on hurling abuses.)'” 

Tinnu shared, “Even Amitabh Bachchan got a complex because main toh gaaliyan nikal deta tha (I hurled really bad abuses) and they were hearing it for the first time in cinema,” he said.

Tinnu said that Amitabh’s parents were very fond of watching his movies and when they watched this movie during the early stages, Amitabh would stand near the projectionist and mute the audio when Tinnu came on screen. 

“Amitabh used to be very careful. He would stand near the projectionist and whenever he would see me coming, he would say sound band kar (mute the audio),” he said.

Tinnu directed Amitabh in films like Kaalia, Shahenshah, Main Azaad Hoon, Major Saab among others. In fact, during the making of Shahenshah, Amitabh was diagnosed with a condition called Myasthenia Gravis and it looked like he had to give up on acting. 

In another part of the same chat, Tinnu recalled, ”He explained that he has been asked to go to Bombay for a checkup and complete rest. He said the doctors had warned him that I might never be able to work again.” 

Of course, that did not happen and Amitabh recovered. He is still an active part of the movies and is currently hosting KBC 15.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


 

