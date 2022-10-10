OMG! Urvashi Rautela gets trolled on her recent outfit; Netizens say, ‘she is not able to walk properly so why such fashion’

Urvashi Rautela is getting some criticism on social media with regards to her latest outfit and netizens are saying why wear such close when you can't carry them. Being part of the entertainment industry has led to Celebrities constantly being under the public eye.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 16:15
movie_image: 
OMG! Urvashi Rautela gets trolled on her recent outfit; Netizens say, ‘she is not able to walk properly so why such fashion’

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution. We have seen some beautiful dancing on the part of the actress and the auience loves to see her perform with all her grace and style. 

She is indeed one of major inspirations when it comes to fashion and fitness too and the pictures of which we have seen on social media all this while.

Recently, a video of the actress Urvashi Rautela is going viral where she was seen wearing a gorgeous outfit but she was finding it very difficult to walk. This video is getting a lot of love for the actress as she was looking very beautiful but there are some people who have started trolling the actress on the same too.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! “There is both an actor and a critic inside me,” says Ashutosh Rana on being critical of his work)

As we can see these comments, netizens are saying that why wear such such clothes where you can't be able walk! Many people are saying that she is finding it very difficult to take few steps and she can't even move.

Well these are the comments coming from the side of the netizens with regard to the dress sense of the actress Urvashi Rautela. What are your views on this and how did you like the fashion sense of the actress Urvashi Rautela? 

Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Parineeti dedicates 'Code Name: Tiranga' to unsung protectors of India)

 

Urvashi Rautela URVASHI RAUTELA TROLL URVASHI RAUTELA FANS URVASHI RAUTELA SEXY Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 16:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Awsome! Rajnikanth to play lead in elder daughter Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth’s directorial for the first time
MUMBAI :South superstar Rajnikanth is literally like a God for Tollywood fans. His shrines and worshippers are...
Sexy! Crimes and Confession fame actress Lekha Prajapati looks Too Hot to Handle in These pictures
MUMBAI:   Actress Lekha Prajapati has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
OMG! Urvashi Rautela gets trolled on her recent outfit; Netizens say, ‘she is not able to walk properly so why such fashion’
MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Must Read! Nanyanthara and Vignesh embrace Parenthood and welcome their newborns; Netizens say, ‘June Mein To shaadi hui thi'
MUMBAI : Nayanthara is one of the most loved and followed actresses from the South industry and recently, in the month...
Ajooni: High Point Drama! Rajveer to bring back Ajooni
MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s show Ajooni is gripping the viewers heart with its amazing story line and chemistry between...
Whoa! From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, these celebs come clean about their mental health issues, Anushka Sharma says, “In my family, there have been cases of depression”
MUMBAI :While the covid-19 pandemic has brought with it its own set of challenges like financial troubles and physical...
RECENT STORIES
Awsome! Rajnikanth to play lead in elder daughter Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth’s directorial for the first time
Awsome! Rajnikanth to play lead in elder daughter Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth’s directorial for the first time