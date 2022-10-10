OMG! Urvashi Rautela gets trolled on her recent outfit; Netizens say, ‘she is not able to walk properly so why such fashion’

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution. We have seen some beautiful dancing on the part of the actress and the auience loves to see her perform with all her grace and style.

She is indeed one of major inspirations when it comes to fashion and fitness too and the pictures of which we have seen on social media all this while.

Recently, a video of the actress Urvashi Rautela is going viral where she was seen wearing a gorgeous outfit but she was finding it very difficult to walk. This video is getting a lot of love for the actress as she was looking very beautiful but there are some people who have started trolling the actress on the same too.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! “There is both an actor and a critic inside me,” says Ashutosh Rana on being critical of his work)

As we can see these comments, netizens are saying that why wear such such clothes where you can't be able walk! Many people are saying that she is finding it very difficult to take few steps and she can't even move.

Well these are the comments coming from the side of the netizens with regard to the dress sense of the actress Urvashi Rautela. What are your views on this and how did you like the fashion sense of the actress Urvashi Rautela?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Parineeti dedicates 'Code Name: Tiranga' to unsung protectors of India)