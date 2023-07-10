OMG! Veteran actor Dalip Tahil gets a two-month jail sentence for drunk driving; All details here!

Dalip Tahil has been sentenced to two months in prison for drunk driving, according to reports. In Khar in 2018, he was found guilty of drunk driving and hurting a woman when his car crashed into an autorickshaw.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 11:08
Dalip Tahil

MUMBAI: Senior actor Dalip Tahil, who has starred in significant roles in several movies, television shows, and plays, is currently making news for the wrong reasons. The 65-year-old multi-talented actor received a shocking punishment of two months in jail.

(Also read: Oh No! Dalip Tahil revealed ‘Shah Rukh Khan countered Deewana filmmaker who was flabbergasted when SRK was just taking off his career')

Dalip Tahil was sentenced to two months in prison for drunk driving, according to reports. In Khar in 2018, he was found guilty of drunk driving and hurting a woman when his car crashed into an autorickshaw. A doctor's testimony, which confirmed the presence of alcohol odor and noted indicators of unsteady walking, dilated pupils, and confused speech, was used by the magistrate court to find the actor guilty and order him to pay a fine. Dalip Tahil has not yet responded to the situation.

For those who don't know, Dalip Tahilramani was born on October 30, 1952, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He is from a Hindu Sindhi family that left Sindh after India's Partition. In Nainital, India's Sherwood College, he started his academic career. He spent a year studying at Aligarh Muslim University and completed his education at St. Xavier's College in Mumbai.

When Tahil was just 10 years old, he made his stage debut while attending Sherwood College in Nainital. Tahil joined the Theatre Group Bombay when his family relocated to Mumbai in 1968. He participated in some of its major productions and caught the attention of renowned director Shyam Benegal, who cast him in his movie Ankur (1974), and then in Ramesh Sippy's Shaan.

(Also read: Shocking! Veteran actor Dalip Tahil’s Son Dhruv gets arrested by NCB in alleged Drug Case; read more )

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossip.

