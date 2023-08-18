OMG! When Amitabh Bachchan revealed he was hospitalized for 25 days after testing positive for covid

Big B recalled his own battle with covid and said, “I was also in the hospital for about 25 days and I was almost admitted to the ICU
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI:Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is nearly 80 years old but he can still give any new-comer a run for his money when it comes to his acting capabilities and charm. There’s no stopping this veteran who has a number of interesting films in his kitty this year. He was known as the angry young man of the 70s.

Big B, who is currently hosting the much loved game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, during one of the episodes, Amitabh Bachchan asked the contestant what he would do with the prize money. The contestant Kunal Sinh Dodia said that his father was in the ICU after testing for Covid and had taken a loan for the same, he would like to repay that loan.

Big B recalled his own battle with covid and said, “I was also in the hospital for about 25 days and I was almost admitted to the ICU. However, I started to get better.”

Telling Kunal about his bond with Abhishek Bachchan, the Brahmastra actor said, “I consider Abhishek my friend. As per an old saying, when the son wears the father's shoes, they become friends and we share the same size. So, all my shoes are now taken by Abhishek sahab because it fits him well. I can't talk to any other family member like I can with Abhishek. And what I believe is that it's the same with him too. We talk to each other freely and frankly. If either of us are in a problem and are stuck somewhere, we talk it out. This is how our bond is.”

