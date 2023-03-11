OMG! When ‘Brad Pitt & Selena Gomez Flirting Shamelessly’ did not fit well with Angelina Jolie; Demanded to ‘Cut all ties’ with The Brunette Beauty

MUMBAI: Many people are unaware, but Selena Gomez formerly had eyes on Ryan Gosling, the Barbie star, and Brad Pitt. Meeting the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress at the 2016 Golden Globes after-party fulfilled half of her dreams. Angelina Jolie was not at all pleased with their union.

On her Instagram account, Selena posted a fangirl moment she had with Brad back in 2016. Pitt looked good in a black tux, while she was dressed in a white maxi dress with a thigh-slit. As she stated in her Instagram caption, they were talking about his 2015 movie The Big Short while seated on a couch.

Also read: Must Read! “Stop the violence”, Selena Gomez on taking a social media break; expresses concern over the Israel-Plestine conflict

Even though the photo went viral, Selena Gomez and Brad Pitt had a conversation, and Angelina Jolie was not happy about it. According to a popular news portal’s report, “Angie blew a gasket when she saw Selena’s Instagram and heard through friends about how Brad and Selena flirted so shamelessly. Now Selena is bragging to everyone that Brad is gung-ho to make another movie with her. Selena is going around jokingly calling Brad ‘my future husband,’ and Angie is obviously none too pleased.”

Additionally, the report stated that Brad Pitt was given the order to "cut all ties" with Selena Gomez by Angelina Jolie. She has reportedly even requested that he never collaborate with her. Fans, who had been anticipating a movie featuring the two, were devastated to learn the news.

Following an alleged confrontation between Brad and their son Maddox on a private jet, Angelina filed for divorce, and Brangelina announced their separation in September 2016. In 2019, their divorce became official. In addition, they have been involved in a court dispute for child custody. The six children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne, and Pax. They have joint custody of the children.

Since 2022, the Fight Club actor and Ines de Ramon have been dating. Some claimed he's in "no rush" to introduce his new girlfriend to his kids, while other rumors claimed he's already done so!

On the other hand, Selena Gomez was lastly connected to Drew Taggart, according to rumors. Although their connection has been verified by multiple photos from their outings, their attraction quickly faded. With BFFs like Taylor Swift, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham, and others, she is currently enjoying her single life.

Also read:Wow! Selena Gomez gets vocal about her mental health, here's what she says

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi