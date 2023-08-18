OMG! When Imran Khan revealed his eye lashes burned during an action scene in Luck; “an explosion went off too close…”

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been out of the limelight for a long time. He is also known for keeping a low-profile personal life. He was last seen in public when he attended Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement with Nupur Shikhare. After that, netizens have been talking about the actor’s disappearance from the big screens and his physical changes. Recently, he was spotted attending an event in Mumbai along with Lekha Washington.

Imran has now shared some behind-the-scenes shots from his film Luck where he revealed a stunt that went horribly wrong. Sharing pictures he wrote, “Speaking of Luck... I found these old pictures, and thought they would be interesting to share. Yes, that's real fire. The umbrella helped with the sun, but not the flames. My eyelashes actually got burned off during a take, when an explosion went off too close in front of me. And yes, that's also really me strapped to the outside of a flying Cessna.”

Imran’s friend Akshay Oberoi commented on the post, “I am so confused. Who is posting this stuff?! Who!”, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira wrote, “Don’t tell Dadi.”

Directed by Soham Shah, Luck also starred Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, Danny Denzongpa, Ravi Kishan and Chitrashi Rawat.

Recently confirming his comeback Imran had replied on a thread, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I'm working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.”

