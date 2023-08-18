OMG! When Imran Khan revealed his eye lashes burned during an action scene in Luck; “an explosion went off too close…”

Imran has now shared some behind-the-scenes shots from his film Luck where he revealed a stunt that went horribly wrong.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 09:15
movie_image: 
Imran Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been out of the limelight for a long time. He is also known for keeping a low-profile personal life. He was last seen in public when he attended Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement with Nupur Shikhare. After that, netizens have been talking about the actor’s disappearance from the big screens and his physical changes. Recently, he was spotted attending an event in Mumbai along with Lekha Washington.

Also Read-Disheartening! Bollywood Imran Khan breaks his silence over his separation with Avantika Malik, scroll down to know more

Imran has now shared some behind-the-scenes shots from his film Luck where he revealed a stunt that went horribly wrong. Sharing pictures he wrote, “Speaking of Luck... I found these old pictures, and thought they would be interesting to share. Yes, that's real fire. The umbrella helped with the sun, but not the flames. My eyelashes actually got burned off during a take, when an explosion went off too close in front of me. And yes, that's also really me strapped to the outside of a flying Cessna.”

Imran’s friend Akshay Oberoi commented on the post, “I am so confused. Who is posting this stuff?! Who!”, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira wrote, “Don’t tell Dadi.”

Directed by Soham Shah, Luck also starred Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, Danny Denzongpa, Ravi Kishan and Chitrashi Rawat. 

Also Read-Imran Khan spotted holding hands with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington at an event

Recently confirming his comeback Imran had replied on a thread, “To whom it may concern; I hear you. And I'm working on it. Thank you for being so patient with me.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-HindustanTimes

Imran Khan Mere Brother Ki Dulhan Delhi Belly Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na I Hate Luv Storys luck Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu Katti Batti kidnap Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 09:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor becomes the owner of a lavish Range Rover worth over Rs 3.5 Crores
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. While he had ups and downs in his career, he is...
Anupamaa: Silence! Samar supports Dimpy by suffering in silence
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Whoa! Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan most expensive film till date made on THIS jaw-dropping budget
MUMBAI:After the super success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Jawan...
Kumkum Bhagya: Major Drama! Rhea attempts to commit suicide, Mihika encourages her to go ahead with it
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Wow! CarryMinati becomes highest subscribed Youtuber in all of Asia with 40 Million Subscribers & 3.4 Billion Views
MUMBAI:  CarryMinati is a sensation among fans. The Indian YouTuber came into spotlight after his roast videos became...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Twist! Ishaan to fight for Savi, closeness increases
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Ranbir
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor becomes the owner of a lavish Range Rover worth over Rs 3.5 Crores
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranbir
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor becomes the owner of a lavish Range Rover worth over Rs 3.5 Crores
SRK
Whoa! Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan most expensive film till date made on THIS jaw-dropping budget
Amitabh
Hilarious! When Abhishek Bachchan Asked dad Amitabh how much taller is he to Jaya Bachchan, his reply will leave you in splits
Manisha Koirala
Shocking! When Manisha Koirala broke silence on her marriage, “How much worse can it become for a woman”
Abhishek Bachchan
Hilarious! When Abhishek Bachchan said that John Abraham was “born to be a mechanic”
LUV SINHA
Must read! Luv Sinha reveals how no one helped him make it in Bollywood, his relations with sister Sonakshi Sinha and more