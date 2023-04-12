OMG! When Janhvi Kapoor wanted to quit acting, “What’s the point..”

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor made her Hindi film debut with the 2018 release Dhadak. She has been a part of many films after that and while some received a good response, some failed to impress. She is always a head turner wherever she goes and has a name to keep up to since she is Sridevi’s daughter. The actress who was last seen in Bawaal is also a thirst trap for many on social media and the internet. The actress recalls a time when she saw her morphed pictures on questionable websites.

On going on sister Khushi Kapoor’s films set, Janhvi said, “It was the first time when I felt like I should just give up acting and maybe, I should just become like one of those on-set moms, who say, ‘Baby ke liye juice laao’, like a proper momager (laughs). What’s the point of any of it if I’m not able to be there for my family? But I’m doing it for. Hopefully, it will all be worth it.”

She mentions that at the dinner table at home, they do discuss work saying, “Yeah, but the discussion mostly is now about dates in terms of ‘Oh, where am I on this day? Okay, so, you are there. Maybe we will get two days in between to spend time together.’ It’s mostly about dates and schedules (laughs).”

Speaking of her sister Khushi, Janhvi said, “Khushi is too straightforward. She has no time for bullsh*t.” She further added how Khushi reacts to her films and said, “She watches my films and either says ‘very good’ or goes like ‘meh’. She doesn’t indulge in what could’ve happened. She just tells me to go to sleep and not fish for compliments too much. The most she will say is that it could have been better and so, I should work harder the next. She’s very to the point.”

