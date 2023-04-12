OMG! When Janhvi Kapoor wanted to quit acting, “What’s the point..”

The actress who was last seen in Bawaal is also a thirst trap for many on social media and the internet. The actress recalls a time when she saw her morphed pictures on questionable websites.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 07:30
movie_image: 
Janhvi

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor made her Hindi film debut with the 2018 release Dhadak. She has been a part of many films after that and while some received a good response, some failed to impress. She is always a head turner wherever she goes and has a name to keep up to since she is Sridevi’s daughter. The actress who was last seen in Bawaal is also a thirst trap for many on social media and the internet. The actress recalls a time when she saw her morphed pictures on questionable websites.

Also Read-Stunning! Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in sarees and these pictures are proof

On going on sister Khushi Kapoor’s films set, Janhvi said, “It was the first time when I felt like I should just give up acting and maybe, I should just become like one of those on-set moms, who say, ‘Baby ke liye juice laao’, like a proper momager (laughs). What’s the point of any of it if I’m not able to be there for my family? But I’m doing it for. Hopefully, it will all be worth it.”

She mentions that at the dinner table at home, they do discuss work saying, “Yeah, but the discussion mostly is now about dates in terms of ‘Oh, where am I on this day? Okay, so, you are there. Maybe we will get two days in between to spend time together.’ It’s mostly about dates and schedules (laughs).”

Also Read-Interesting! Upcoming movies of Janhvi Kapoor and latest update about them

Speaking of her sister Khushi, Janhvi said, “Khushi is too straightforward. She has no time for bullsh*t.” She further added how Khushi reacts to her films and said, “She watches my films and either says ‘very good’ or goes like ‘meh’. She doesn’t indulge in what could’ve happened. She just tells me to go to sleep and not fish for compliments too much. The most she will say is that it could have been better and so, I should work harder the next. She’s very to the point.”

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

Nita Ambani Smriti Irani Dilip Joshi Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Karisma Kapoor Priyanka Chopra Shloka Ambani Athiya Shetty Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani TV News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Huge misunderstanding between Dhawal and Natasha
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Here's why "Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani" actress Anupama Solanki feels proud of being a TV actor
MUMBAI: “It’s an honour for me to be a TV actor because people are influenced by the medium and sometimes people love...
EXCLUSIVE! Viraj Kapoor opens up on the sudden boost in his popularity after entering Star Plus' Anupamaa, says, ''I have never got such a response for my work before'', shares about managing work and education and much more
MUMBAI: Actor Viraj Kapoor is the recent new entry in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.The actor is playing the...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Natasha refuses treatment at hospital
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Barsatein: Shocking! Jai and Aardhana get married in jail
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Wow! Dia Mirza reveals how she became financially independent at the age of 16
MUMBAI: Dia Mirza is someone who is known for her acting prowess as well as a vocal advocate for women's empowerment as...
Recent Stories
Dia
Wow! Dia Mirza reveals how she became financially independent at the age of 16
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dia
Wow! Dia Mirza reveals how she became financially independent at the age of 16
Shahid
Must read! Why Shahid Kapoor is not a part of any Spy or cop universe films?
Imran
What! When Imran Khan opened up about taking steroids, was told “The heroine looks bigger than you”
Sridevi
What! This actress was the first choice for Yash Chopra's Chandni, and not Sridevi, guess who?
Priyanka
Throwback! When Priyanka Chopra revealed her first celebrity crush
Kritika
Must read! Kritika Kamra reveals how the entertainment industry is 'quick to judge' and 'typecast' people