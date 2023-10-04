Stunning! Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in sarees and these pictures are proof

MUMBAI:Janhvi Kapoor is slowly trying to make a mark in Bollywood and now with NTR 30 she is also trying her hands down South. Well, apart from her performances in movies, Janhvi is known to be a fashionista. From bikinis to gowns, her social media is full with pictures which showcase her hot avatars.

But well, not just in bikinis or gowns, Janhvi looks hot and stunning even in sarees. The actress also has many pictures of her in sarees and we must say that the Indian avatar also suits her and she knows how to carry it very well.

Talking about her movies, Janhvi was last seen in Mili which was a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Mili was produced by Boney Kapoor, but it failed to make a mark at the box office.

Janhvi currently has many interesting films lined up. She will be seen in Bawaal, Mr & Mrs Mahi, and NTR 30. Bawaal, which also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role, is slated to release in October this year. Meanwhile, the release dates of Mr & Mrs Mahi and NTR 30 are not yet announced.

It is expected that Mr & Mrs Mahi will be released this year, and NTR 30 might be released in 2024. But, let's wait and watch.

