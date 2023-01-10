OMG! When Kareena Kapoor Khan’s hot kissing scenes in Fida resulted in an ugly fight between Shahid Kapoor and Fardeen Khan

Let's take a look at one of her popular films that was in the news for the wrong reasons. In Bollywood there are ever lasting friendships as well as enmity, and everyone knows it comes with the territory. One of the famous feuds was that between Shahid Kapoor and Fardeen Khan on sets of Kareena starrer Fida.
MUMBAI:  Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after and talented actresses we have in the industry. She got married at a time when she was at the top of her career and other actresses were keeping their careers secured and not marrying. She made her Bollywood debut in 2000 and never looked back. She has also made her OTT debut with the Netflix film Jaane Jaan. She is not only a doting mother of two boys but is also beautifully balancing her personal and professional life.

Let’s take a look at one of her popular films that was in the news for the wrong reasons. In Bollywood there are ever lasting friendships as well as enmity, and everyone knows it comes with the territory. One of the famous feuds was that between Shahid Kapoor and Fardeen Khan on sets of Kareena starrer Fida. Although the film was a flop, Kareena and Fardeen’s chemistry was much talked about. The film had a steamy kissing scene between the two. This however led to a huge fight between Fardeen and the other lead Shahid and the two were almost on verge of getting physical. Things calmed down after a lot of persuasion.

Shahid and Kareena started dating during the filming of Fida and the former had a huge problem with the steamy scenes between her and Fardeen, which led to the huge showdown on set. Speaking about it years later, Fardeen said, “es, it’s true we aren’t the best of friends. Shahid and I don’t get along. But it wasn’t a big fight. I had heard that he was b*tching about me. He is quite immature. He had a few issues and I had told him to stop talking about me. I and Kareena are strictly friends. By virtue of our spending time together, the degree of trust and comfort is higher. But there is nothing more to it.”

Meanwhile on Koffee With Karan, Shahid said, “I personally don’t have any issues with him. And if he had any issues, he could simply called up and had spoken about it, but he chose to talk about it in the print so what else I do say.”

Kareena and Shahid dated for 4 four years and were inseparable before they called it quits and Kareena married Saif Ali Khan while Shahid married Mira Rajput. 

