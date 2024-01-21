OMG! When Madhuri Dixit kept crying and refused a scene in Prem Pratigya as she had to share screen space with Ranjeet

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit, the Dhak Dhak girl of the Hindi Film industry, is renowned for her exquisite acting, stunning looks, and elegant dancing. With her performances in Maja Ma and The Fame Game, respectively, the actress won over everyone in the OTT space as well. Her admirers were unable to see her brilliant mind in 2023, though. However, that will soon change as Madhuri Dixit suggested in a recent interview that she is working on several intriguing projects in addition to making her production debut with the Marathi movie ‘Panchak.’

The actress once had to share screen space with actor Ranjeet who was known for his negative and villainous roles. The actress reportedly started crying and wouldn’t do the scene with him in her film Prem Pratigya. The actor in an interview revealed that he was used to doing the same kind of scenes in almost all his movies, “It was the same thing over and over again, grab sarees, pull hair, get beaten up in the end”

Speaking of the scene with Madhuri, the actor said, “Madhuri Dixit almost refused the film Prem Pratigya. She started crying in the makeup room, absolutely refusing to do the scene. I had no idea what was happening, I would come to set for two hours. She was playing a poor man’s daughter, and I was supposed to molest her. The fight master Veeru Devgan said that they’d keep rolling non-stop, and capture everything. Nobody bothered about me when the scene was done. Normally someone would ask me how it went. But this time, everybody surrounded Madhuri. She said that she never even realized that I’d touched her, which was a great compliment. I respect all women, whether I know them or not.”

Ranjeet concluded, “These scenes are closely choreographed, like dance sequences. It’s not like we’ve studied real-life rapes to perform them on screen. I used to often instruct my co-stars to pull my hair and scratch my face, in order to make the scene better. They used to be comfortable.”

