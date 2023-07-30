OMG! When Maniesh Paul revealed that Akshay Kumar insulted him: “My mom was there, I was so embarrassed”

MUMBAI : Maniesh Paul is one of the most talented actors we have in the entertainment business. Form Micky Virus to Jug Jugg Jeeyo, he has come a long way. His impeccable comic timing and penchant for cracking witty jokes has earned him a lot of popularity.

Also Read-Shocking! Maniesh Paul gets massively trolled for his behaviour; netizens are saying, "Ek movie mil gayi to itna bhav badh gaya"

Maniesh has now opened up on an incident when he was hosting an award function. When Akshay Kumar was stepping down from the stage, Paul asked him, “Akshay sir ek dialogue to bol dijiye” He said, “He turned back and said chup kar (shut up) in a stern tone. I started sweating at this. My mother had also come for the first time to see my show. I was so embarrassed that beizzati hogayi.”

Maniesh further said that in spite of the director telling him not to accompany Akshay till his seat, he did it, “I started telling him how he insulted me in front of my mother. I said I was just asking him for tips on acting. Our conversation just went to another level and everyone was in splits.”

Also Read-WOW! This co-star of Akshay Kumar is all set to make her Hindi film comeback after seven years

Maniesh was last seen in Rafuchakkar which is streaming on Jiocinemas. He began his career as a VJ and then got into acting and also has done stand-up comedy and hosting.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndiaToday