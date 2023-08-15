OMG! When Pankaj Tripathi revealed fainting after being stabbed by Hrithik Roshan in Agneepath, “People gathered around me quickly…”

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi is a name synonymous with brilliant acting and talent. He has given us critically acclaimed performances in Projects like Gangs of Wasseypur, Mirzapur, Mimi and many more, and continues to mesmerize us. Pankaj has been quite low key for the first half of 2023, with no major announcement on the work front. However, the actor promises it's going to change soon because he is going to have a busy 2023.

Pankaj, who played the role of Surya in Agneepath string Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra said he held his breath for too long and as a result fainted during his death scene. He said, “In that scene, since he had to stab me 3-4 times. I held my breath reaction ke chakkar me (in an attempt to react). I didn’t know how a person felt when he is stabbed. So, if you watch that scene closely, you will see my eyes are completely red. One can only one's imagination. I remember in the second or third take, I fainted for a few seconds. I fell.”

Pankaj further added, “While the camera was rolling, I had a blackout and I fell because I must have held my breath for too long. People gathered around me quickly, and splashed water on my face. I came to my senses to see so many people are surrounding me.”

The 2012 film Agneepath was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1990 film of the same name. It also starred Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt and Rishi Kapoor.

Credit-Hindustantimes