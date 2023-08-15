OMG! When Pankaj Tripathi revealed fainting after being stabbed by Hrithik Roshan in Agneepath, “People gathered around me quickly…”

Pankaj, who played the role of Surya in Agneepath string Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra said he held his breath for too long and as a result fainted during his death scene.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 18:45
movie_image: 
Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi is a name synonymous with brilliant acting and talent. He has given us critically acclaimed performances in Projects like Gangs of Wasseypur, Mirzapur, Mimi and many more, and continues to mesmerize us. Pankaj has been quite low key for the first half of 2023, with no major announcement on the work front. However, the actor promises it's going to change soon because he is going to have a busy 2023.

Also Read-It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

Pankaj, who played the role of Surya in Agneepath string Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra said he held his breath for too long and as a result fainted during his death scene. He said, “In that scene, since he had to stab me 3-4 times. I held my breath reaction ke chakkar me (in an attempt to react). I didn’t know how a person felt when he is stabbed. So, if you watch that scene closely, you will see my eyes are completely red. One can only one's imagination. I remember in the second or third take, I fainted for a few seconds. I fell.”

Pankaj further added, “While the camera was rolling, I had a blackout and I fell because I must have held my breath for too long. People gathered around me quickly, and splashed water on my face. I came to my senses to see so many people are surrounding me.”

Also Read-What! Pankaj Tripathi requests paps not to click his family’s pictures at the airport: “main abhineta hoon”

The 2012 film Agneepath was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1990 film of the same name. It also starred Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt and Rishi Kapoor. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Hindustantimes 

Agneepath Pankaj Tripathi Rishi Kapoor Rauf Lala Kancha Cheena Priyanka Chopra Katrina Kaif Sanjay Dutt Gangs Of Wasseypur Mirzapur Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 18:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Check out these 6 romantic television shows that are a must watch
MUMBAI:   The Indian television industry is renowned for its diverse range of show genres, encompassing drama, action,...
Wow! Anurag Kashyap spills the beans on being a part of Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo; opens up about his next directorial
MUMBAI:  Anurag Kashyap is one of the most sought after and talented filmmakers of the country. The director who is...
Really! Adah Sharma spills the beans on why Vidyut Jammwal is absent from Commando OTT series
MUMBAI: The action film franchise Commando has been a super success and given instant stardom status to Adah Sharma and...
OMG! When Pankaj Tripathi revealed fainting after being stabbed by Hrithik Roshan in Agneepath, “People gathered around me quickly…”
MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi is a name synonymous with brilliant acting and talent. He has given us critically acclaimed...
"Music helps me better express my emotions and motivates me to attain perfection in my character" shares Mohit Malik from Star Plus show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to bring to audiences a unique show where music plays a significant role. Mohit Malik who...
Aww! Alia Bhatt reveals her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot was the first to know about her pregnancy, “she kept telling me to keep myself hydrated”
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is currently one of the top actresses in the Hindi film industry. With hits like Gangubai Kathaiwadi...
Recent Stories
Leo poster
Wow! Anurag Kashyap spills the beans on being a part of Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo; opens up about his next directorial
Latest Video
Related Stories
Leo poster
Wow! Anurag Kashyap spills the beans on being a part of Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo; opens up about his next directorial
Alia Bhatt
Aww! Alia Bhatt reveals her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot was the first to know about her pregnancy, “she kept telling me to keep myself hydrated”
Sunny Deol
Really! Not Sunny Deol but director Rajkumar Santoshi wanted this actor to play Govind’s role in the Meenakshi Seshadri starrer Damini
Muskaan
Fascinating! All you need to know about Gadar 2’s Muskaan aka Simran Kaur who wanted to represent India at Olympics; was on the verge of giving up acting
Rashmika Mandanna
Wow! Rashmika Mandanna talks about her role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, read to know more
Sumit Arora
Wow! Jawan's screenwriter Sumit Arora talks about his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan,'You constantly think about it'