OMG! When Saif Ali Khan almost lost his Padma Shri Award due to this reason

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. Having worked in many films, he has made a strong place for himself in showbiz.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 19:28
movie_image: 
OMG! When Saif Ali Khan almost lost his Padma Shri Award due to this reason

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. Having worked in many films, he has made a strong place for himself in showbiz. 

The actor never fears controversy and has proved the same multiple times. There is no doubt that Saif Ali Khan is one of the most successful and talented actors in Bollywood and has done some terrific work in the entertainment industry. Did you know Saif almost lost his Padma Shri award which was given to him in 2010 for an assault case that took place in 2012 where he hit an NRI businessman? 

ALSO READ: Shocking! When Saif Ali Khan got upset with a Pap and threatened to break his camera

Well, if reports are to be believed, an activist SC Agrawal filed a complaint against Saif to the Union Home Ministry requesting the government that he should not be allowed to retain the prestigious award that was given to him by ex-president Pratibha Patil on his contribution to the cinema. The reason behind this was that the actor assaulted an NRI businessman at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, as reported by NDTV. 

It was hotel Taj Colaba in Mumbai, where Saif Ali Khan had come with friends Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Shakeel Ladak and was also accompanied by his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. The NRI businessman named Iqbal Mir Sharma had come to the hotel with his father-in-law.

As per the police’s statement taken by Iqbal Mir Sharma, the Bollywood actor allegedly punched him in the nose, fracturing it, post he protested the actor’s chatter. But the same was denied by Saif Ali Khan. The actor maintained his stance of Sharma using provocative and abusive language against the women who were with him. Sharma also blamed the actor and his friends for smacking his father-in-law Raman Patel as well. 

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates. 

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

ALSO READ: AMAZING: Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan shares a THROWBACK PICTURE from their FAMILY ALBUM and it is PRICELESS!

CREDIT:  KOIMOI

Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Taimur Jehangir Padma Shri award Pratibha Patil Amrita Arora Malaika Arora Shakeel Ladak TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 19:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AWESOME! Anushka Sen sets major goals to don Street wear outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Wow! Shaheer Sheikh buys a new property, shares pics from the construction site
MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular and hottest stars in telly town. He has worked in a number of...
EXCLUSIVE! Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe's upcoming show on Star Bharat by Sandip Sikcand gets a TITLE
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of giving you all the latest updates from the television world. We all...
EXCLUSIVE! I was overwhelmed when Rajan Shahi told me that he would pan out the character of Vanraj Shah only if I agreed to play it: Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Exciting! Aashram 3: Soon after the latest season premiered, Bobby Deol shares a teaser of the 4th season of Aashram
MUMBAI: Bobby Deol’s Ashram, a web series on MX Player has created a lot of buzz around town and the actor was recently...
Transformation Tales! Check out Yuzvendra Chahal’s NEW LOOK
MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal has been wooing cricket freaks with his amazing cricketing skills. Known for his exceptional...
Recent Stories
OMG! When Saif Ali Khan almost lost his Padma Shri Award due to this reason
OMG! When Saif Ali Khan almost lost his Padma Shri Award due to this reason
Latest Video