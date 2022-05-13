OMG! Is this why Amitabh Bachchan deleted the Dhaakad post from his social media account?

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan created a stir after sharing an unusual post featuring a teaser for a song from Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Dhaakad. However, he promptly deleted it. Now, days after the incident, the superstar took to his blog to share his views on the strict rules and regulations of social media.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote that he has received notices for some of his posts on social media, and he has been asked to make changes to the posts. He wrote that as per the guidelines, any sponsored post should be mentioned as such because not mentioning the same is “illegal.”

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “There are strict rules and regulations now by the GOI and the ASCI guidelines , I think that is who they are , who have now given ruling that, Influencers – a new terminology for them that put up product pictures with mention or product pictures, to state that they are the sponsors, promotors etc., or in partnership.. else it is becoming illegal .. so several posts of mine have been given notices that the change should be done … else .. … ya .. !!”

He added, “and all the ‘biggies’ that are buying out the ‘biggies’ of social media give reasons for incentives , increases etc., on the numbers – for that is what brings them the commercial ..”

He also said that ‘trolling’ is considered an ‘asset’ as ‘numbers rise’ because of the ‘debate’.

Meanwhile, Dhaakad is an upcoming action-thriller directed by Razneesh Ghai in his directorial debut and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai under banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in a lead role with Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles.

