OMG! Will Ameesha Patel skip the trailer launch of Gadar 2 to support co-actor Simrat Kaur?

Earlier, Ameesha had taken to Twitter to defend her Gadar 2 co-star, Simrat Kaur, who was facing trolling for her previous work in a few Telugu films, including Dirty Hari and a Hindi film Soni.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 22:20
movie_image: 
Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI: Earlier, Ameesha had taken to Twitter to defend her Gadar 2 co-star, Simrat Kaur, who was facing trolling for her previous work in a few Telugu films, including Dirty Hari and a Hindi film Soni. 

Also read - Must Read! Ameesha Patel breaks silence on the cheque bounce case, says “It’s below my dignity and class to stoop to such levels”

In Gadar 2, Simrat is cast opposite Utkarsh Sharma, while Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their iconic roles as Tara Singh and Sakina, respectively.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ameesha wrote, “Spent the entire evening today defending the negativity surrounding Simrat Kaur who is paired opposite Utkarsh Sharma in GADAR 2!! Being a girl I request all to only spread positivity and not shame a girl! Let’s encourage new talent!!"

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is generating excitement among fans. The trailer of Gadar 2 was earlier expected to release on July 27. However, it is now slated to release on Wednesday, July 26.

And now, it is being reported that Ameesha Patel might skip the trailer launch. According to sources, the actress wants to avoid embarrassing questions related to certain controversial videos of Simrat Kaur that were leaked on YouTube. 

Ameesha feels she should lend her support to another girl and avoid further controversial questions. Rumours are rife that the producers have included only one shot of Simrat in the trailer due to the ongoing controversies surrounding her.

Gadar 2, announced in October 2021, is a remake of the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Set in post-partition India, the movie portrayed the love story of Sakina, a Muslim girl and Tara Singh, an Indian Sikh boy. 

In the first instalment, Tara crossed the border to bring back his wife. Directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the original film, Gadar 2 will see his son Utkarsh reprise his role as Tara and Sakina’s young son Jeete.

Also read - Shocking! Ameesha Patel makes some shocking revelations about her experience in the film industry

Meanwhile, Ameesha, through a post, had earlier revealed that her character is not dying in the film. But the post left netizens disappointed - who blaming the actress for ‘spoiling’ the mystery by revealing its storyline.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - News 18

Ameesha Patel Sunny Deol Simrat Kaur Gadar Gadar 2 trailer launch dirty Hari SONI Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 22:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Will Ameesha Patel skip the trailer launch of Gadar 2 to support co-actor Simrat Kaur?
MUMBAI: Earlier, Ameesha had taken to Twitter to defend her Gadar 2 co-star, Simrat Kaur, who was facing trolling for...
Exclusive! Vinay Jain and Govind Pandey roped in for DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next, ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba' for Sony TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Breaking! Mishkat Varma roped in to play the lead opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan in DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next for Sony TV
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Kya Baat Hai! From Tamannaah Bhatia to Katrina Kaif, check out the list of celebrities who received expensive gifts from friends
MUMBAI: The Indian film industry is one place where there are always ups and downs in the relationships between...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Finally! Aradhana accepts Reyansh’s proposal, another twist waits ahead
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Vanshaj: What! Disaster at the celebration, Mahajan’s to be seen in the wrong light
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Recent Stories
Ameesha Patel
OMG! Will Ameesha Patel skip the trailer launch of Gadar 2 to support co-actor Simrat Kaur?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia
Kya Baat Hai! From Tamannaah Bhatia to Katrina Kaif, check out the list of celebrities who received expensive gifts from friends
Rakeysh Omprakash
Exclusive! “Shooting the difficult times of partition was the main challenging part” -Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag completing 10 years
TIGER SHROFF
Wow! Tiger Shroff to play a cop in Singham Again, joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe
Baipan Bhaari Deva
Must Read! After the success of movie Baipan Bhaari Deva, Marathi cinema is the next big thing at the Pan India level
Paloma Dhillon’
Exciting! Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon’s Dono teaser unveiled, netizens say “Next super star “
Kangana Ranaut
What! Javed Akhtar to appear before Mumbai court on Kangana Ranaut’s complaint of criminal intimidation and insult to modesty of a woman