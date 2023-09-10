OMG!Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra gets trolled for wearing a see-through black top, netizens say “beti se 4 kadam agay”

Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra is a celebrity in her own right and always gets clicked wherever she goes. Recently she was spotted at an event by the paparazzi and something caught the eyes of the netizens.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 18:20
movie_image: 
Madhu Chopra

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actress not only married a well-known international celebrity but has now entered the new phase of her life. Let’s not forget who helped her climb the ladder of success, her parents ofcourse. Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra is a celebrity in her own right and always gets clicked wherever she goes. Recently she was spotted at an event by the paparazzi and something caught the eyes of the netizens.

Also Read-What! Priyanka Chopra falls hard on her butt at ‘Love Again’ premier, thanks Hollywood paps for not capturing the embarrassing moment

While Madhu Chopra is seen posing for the paps, netizens were quick to notice the black see through sheer top she wore. Of course her pink bra was quite visible through it many took it as an opportunity to troll her. One wrote, “Wah Kya dress Hai  mamMalaika bechari yuhi badnaam hai”, another worte, ‘How can she wear a sheer top with a metallic bra in this age  beti se 4 kadam agay” one commented, “Too much influence of her daughter… she must not have even realized . Getting old is a privilege. Handle it well with grace” one commented, “Ashlilta ki Hadd hai”, one defended her saying, “I don’t think it’s intentional, sometimes clothes become transparent in camera flash, looks like malfunctioning”

Check out the visuals here;

Also Read-Must read! Madhu Chopra reacts to Priyanka Chopra not attending Parineeti Chopra's wedding

Madhu recently made headlines when she attended niece Parineeti’s wedding festivities, although her daughter Priyanka was MIA and many wondered why.

Priyanka will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-Spotboye 

Madhu Chopra Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Parineeti Chopra RAGHAV CHADHA Movie News The Sky Is Pink Don TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 18:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James are the finalist of the show; check out the promo as they try to finish a dangerous stunt
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Aarya season 3 teaser out! Sushmita Sen is back as the Sherni, here is when the season 3 will release
MUMBAI: One of the most loved OTT series of all time is series Aarya, the season 1 and season 2 was immensely loved by...
Exclusive! Haddi actor Saurabh Sachdeva on his mantra in life, “...get up from your bed and go to your office.”
MUMBAI: Over the time with his amazing acting contribution actor Saurabh Sachdeva has been grabbing the attention of...
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Nupur Sanon, Ravi Teja and Gayatri Bhardwaj to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tiger Nageswara Rao
MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent...
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Saree over Lehenga at her wedding
MUMBAI: Among her contemporaries, Alia Bhatt has been the only one to opt for a saree and not a heavy lehenga for her...
Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s unseen pics from sangeet, choora ceremony and varmala ceremony go viral, check it out
MUMBAI:Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee...
Recent Stories
Alia
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Saree over Lehenga at her wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Saree over Lehenga at her wedding
Pari neeti Chopra
Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s unseen pics from sangeet, choora ceremony and varmala ceremony go viral, check it out
LOKESH KANAGARAJ
Must read! Lokesh Kanagaraj claims not to care if Leo does not beat the box office collection of Rajinikanth's Jailer
Aishwarya
What! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets trolled for her rehearsal ramp walk clip at Paris, Netizens say“She Is Walking Like Pregnant Women!”
Sharvari
Hotness alert! Sharvari Wagh raises temperature in bikini as she enjoys her vacation in Thailand
Ganapath: A Hero Is Born
For the first time ever, Bollywood fans launched the trailer of Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan