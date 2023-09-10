OMG!Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra gets trolled for wearing a see-through black top, netizens say “beti se 4 kadam agay”

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actress not only married a well-known international celebrity but has now entered the new phase of her life. Let’s not forget who helped her climb the ladder of success, her parents ofcourse. Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra is a celebrity in her own right and always gets clicked wherever she goes. Recently she was spotted at an event by the paparazzi and something caught the eyes of the netizens.

While Madhu Chopra is seen posing for the paps, netizens were quick to notice the black see through sheer top she wore. Of course her pink bra was quite visible through it many took it as an opportunity to troll her. One wrote, “Wah Kya dress Hai mamMalaika bechari yuhi badnaam hai”, another worte, ‘How can she wear a sheer top with a metallic bra in this age beti se 4 kadam agay” one commented, “Too much influence of her daughter… she must not have even realized . Getting old is a privilege. Handle it well with grace” one commented, “Ashlilta ki Hadd hai”, one defended her saying, “I don’t think it’s intentional, sometimes clothes become transparent in camera flash, looks like malfunctioning”

Madhu recently made headlines when she attended niece Parineeti’s wedding festivities, although her daughter Priyanka was MIA and many wondered why.

Priyanka will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

