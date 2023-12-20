Ooh! Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Turn Up the Heat in Teaser for "Ishq Jaisa Kuch" from Fighter

MUMBAI: After setting the dance floor on fire with the first song, "Sher Khul Gaye," from their much-anticipated film Fighter, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are back to enchant audiences with the teaser for their next track, "Ishq Jaisa Kuch."

Hrithik Roshan, taking to Instagram, gave fans a tantalizing sneak peek into the upcoming song. The teaser exudes sizzling vibes as Hrithik and Deepika share an undeniable on-screen chemistry. The video features the catchy hook line of the song, "Ishq Jaisa," accompanied by soft and captivating music.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Hone laga hai.. #IshqJaisaKuch! Song out on Friday, 22nd December." The post garnered a flurry of excitement, with Hrithik's girlfriend and singer Saba Azad expressing her enthusiasm through heart emoticons. Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and Shilpa Rao also added heart and fire emoticons, underlining the anticipation for the song's release.

The Fighter teaser, unveiled earlier this month, introduced the audience to the film's key characters—Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. The teaser provided glimpses of the high-octane world of Fighter, featuring soaring jets, stylish entries, a pulsating score, aviator glasses, and a captivating shot of Hrithik draped in the Tricolour as he descends from a jet.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, known for helming Hrithik's blockbuster War, Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit theatres on January 25, 2024, promising a visual and musical treat for fans.

Credit: Indian Express



